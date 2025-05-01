May MAYnia

Only available to the first 15 registrants! Cruise into this indoor event featuring interactive presentations, games, giveaways, concessions — and a professional headshot session which will include full professional edits, to be delivered by email shortly after the event, available during the first hour only (12:20–1:20 pm).
Only available to the first 15 registrants! Cruise into this indoor event featuring interactive presentations, games, giveaways, concessions — and a professional headshot session which will include full professional edits, to be delivered by email shortly after the event, available during the first hour only (12:20–1:20 pm).
Admission
$10
Cruise into this indoor event featuring interactive presentations, games, giveaways, and concessions.
Cruise into this indoor event featuring interactive presentations, games, giveaways, and concessions.
Professional Headshot
$10
Cost of headshot, which will include full professional edits, to be delivered by email shortly after the event. This is ONLY available in the first hour of 12:20-1:20 pm.
Cost of headshot, which will include full professional edits, to be delivered by email shortly after the event. This is ONLY available in the first hour of 12:20-1:20 pm.
Free Admission Only
free
If you can't afford a ticket, you are still welcome to join us! We really want you there! Please choose this ticket option for registration purposes.
If you can't afford a ticket, you are still welcome to join us! We really want you there! Please choose this ticket option for registration purposes.
Hardship Fund Donation
$10
Optional donation towards the Hardship Fund. Half the proceeds will go towards the Chapter HF; the other half will go to the AAPC HF.
Optional donation towards the Hardship Fund. Half the proceeds will go towards the Chapter HF; the other half will go to the AAPC HF.