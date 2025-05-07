May MAYnia 2025

Important Information for Late Registrants: 🔹 This is for members registering after the original deadline. 🔹 You will receive lunch, but goodie bags will not be available. 🔹 No at-the-door admission – registration is still required in advance. 🔹 Final registration deadline: May 10th at 11:59 PM

Important Information for Late Registrants: 🔹 This is for members registering after the original deadline. 🔹 You will receive lunch, but goodie bags will not be available. 🔹 No at-the-door admission – registration is still required in advance. 🔹 Final registration deadline: May 10th at 11:59 PM

More details...