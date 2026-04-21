Hosted by

Crittendon Sports

About this event

May Mile High Elite 2026 Practice fee

13380 Yosemite St

Thornton, CO 80602, USA

7th Grade MHE team practice fee & Late fee
$105

7th grade ALL Practices at RRHS


Monday 4th 530-7

Wednesday 6th 7:15-845

Monday 11th 530-7

Wednesday 13th 530-7

Monday 18th 530-7

Wednesday 20th 530-7

Monday 25th NO Practice Memorial Day

Wednesday 27th 530-7




ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm









4/5th grade MHE practice fee & late fee
$90

4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS

Mo4/5th grade Practice


Monday 4th 530-630

Wednesday 6th 7:15-845

Monday 11th 530-630

Wednesday 13th 530-630

Monday 18th 530-630

Wednesday 20th 530-630

Monday 25th NO Practice Memorial Day

Wednesday 27th 530-630


ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm





Practice fee individual practice
$15
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports

$

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