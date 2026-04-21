May Mile High Elite 2026 Practice fee

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7th grade ALL Practices at RRHS
Monday 4th 530-7
Wednesday 6th 7:15-845
Monday 11th 530-7
Wednesday 13th 530-7
Monday 18th 530-7
Wednesday 20th 530-7
Monday 25th NO Practice Memorial Day
Wednesday 27th 530-7
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-830pm
4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS
Mo4/5th grade Practice
Monday 4th 530-630
Wednesday 6th 7:15-845
Monday 11th 530-630
Wednesday 13th 530-630
Monday 18th 530-630
Wednesday 20th 530-630
Monday 25th NO Practice Memorial Day
Wednesday 27th 530-630
ANY Increment weather our practice will be pushed to 7-8pm
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