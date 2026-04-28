May Mixer shopping fair

Your fee of $25 is for a 10x10 booth space at the community center for the duration of the event. The event itself is from 6-8pm with your set up beginning at 5 pm. You will need to bring your own table and chairs for the booth. There will be no double booths for this event.





Raffle Fundraiser

We will be conducting a raffle to support our Community Grant and Scholarship program. We ask that all vendors provide a one-of-a-kind creation OR a gift certificate valued at $15 or more as part of this initiative.





Product Rules

1. All products must be MADE BY THE VENDOR with some sort of skillset by hand or by a hand process such as painting, pottery turning, woodworking, metalworking, glass blowing, resin work, hand or machine sewing or quilting, crocheting, knitting, stained glass making, creative self-authored writing, jewelry crafting, engraving, wood burning, wax/candle making, floral design, downcycling or upcycling of products, cooking, baking or some kind of homemade food preparation, soap/lotion/oil making, etc. (With the exception of the limited amount of Direct Sales/MLM companies allowed on a space available basis only.)





2. No products that have been produced commercially in a factory for resell of any kind will be accepted. No consignments, no wholesale or retail, or re-sell. Exceptions will be made if those products have been altered in an artistic way, upcycled, or downcycled, or have been pre-authorized by the FWCSC (With the exception of the limited amount of Direct Sale/MLM companies allowed on a space available basis only.)





3. Computer-aided and generated work must be original in concept and design.





4. The FWCSC reserves the right to allow certain items that do not fall within the general guidelines on a case-by-case basis. If your product does not fall within these guidelines, you may ask for a review by the committee prior to filling out your application.

5. FWCSC the right of refusal of items that do not fall within the above guidelines or have not been given prior authorization to sell.





6. The FWCSC reserves the right to limit duplicate vendors if necessary. This protects our vendors and ensures a wide variety of items for our patrons. If vendors sell similar items, we maintain the right to limit those products; similar requests will be placed in the order that the applications are received. We also reserve the right to reject any item for sale or refuse entry to the premises with NO REFUND if the requirements are not met.

Vendor Code of Conduct

The purpose of this Agreement is to ensure that all vendors conduct business in a professional, safe, and respectful manner that reflects positively on the FWCSC and the community. By acknowledging, initialing, and submitting this application form you agree to the following:





1. Professionalism

Vendors will treat all customers, volunteers, military personnel, spouses, and fellow vendors with respect.

Harassment, discriminatory remarks, disruptive behavior, or unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated.

Vendors must comply with the directions of FWCSC event organizers and, where applicable, installation/base authorities.

2. Compliance & Documentation

Vendors must hold and maintain all necessary licenses, permits, and insurance required by law.

Vendors shall comply with all applicable federal, state, local rules regarding food safety, health, and business operations.

Vendors must provide copies of required documentation to FWCSC upon request.

3. Health, Safety & Cleanliness

Vendor areas must remain clean, safe, and free of hazards.

Trash, waste, grease, and other materials must be disposed of properly.

Equipment and vehicles must be in safe working conditions and operated responsibly.

Vendors must follow all fire safety and emergency procedures as outlined by FWCSC.

4. Event Operations

Vendors must adhere to assigned setup and teardown times.

Booth/truck placement will be determined by FWCSC and may not be altered without approval.

Vendors must remain open during designated event hours.

Generators, music, or noise must not disrupt other vendors or event activities.

5. Prohibited Activities

Sale, distribution, or use of alcohol, drugs, or tobacco is prohibited unless expressly permitted by FWCSC and allowed by installation regulations.

Vendors may not sell items that are offensive, unsafe, or inconsistent with the mission and values of FWCSC.

6. Inclusivity & Non-Discrimination

Vendors will not engage in discriminatory practices based on race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation. FWCSC is committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment.

7. Liability & Indemnification

Vendors are fully responsible for their own operations, employees, and products.

Vendor agrees to release, defend, and indemnify FWCSC, its officers, members, volunteers, and affiliates from any claims, damages, or losses arising from vendor participation.

8. Enforcement