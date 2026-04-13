VFW Post 420

Hosted by

VFW Post 420

About this event

May Paint and Sip

190 Excelsior Ave

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until May 22

May Paint & Sip at VFW Post 420 🖌🎨

Join us for a creative evening of painting, laughter, and great company! Sip your favorite wine or cocktail as you create your own masterpiece — no experience needed. Tracy Caprood of It’s Easel as 1-2-3 will guide you step by step, making it fun and easy for everyone.

Grab your friends, enjoy the afternoon, and paint for a purpose — all proceeds directly support our Post and the veterans we serve.

$35 EARLY BIRD ticket or

$40 CASH at the door.
*RSVP by 5/29/26 regardless of payment type

🍷 Price includes:
✔ All painting supplies
✔ One complimentary drink of choice and light refreshments.

Add a donation for VFW Post 420

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!