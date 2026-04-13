May Paint and Sip

May Paint & Sip at VFW Post 420 🖌🎨



Join us for a creative evening of painting, laughter, and great company! Sip your favorite wine or cocktail as you create your own masterpiece — no experience needed. Tracy Caprood of It’s Easel as 1-2-3 will guide you step by step, making it fun and easy for everyone.



Grab your friends, enjoy the afternoon, and paint for a purpose — all proceeds directly support our Post and the veterans we serve.



$35 EARLY BIRD ticket or

$40 CASH at the door.

*RSVP by 5/29/26 regardless of payment type



🍷 Price includes:

✔ All painting supplies

✔ One complimentary drink of choice and light refreshments.