Ridgecrest Montessori Educaton Foundation

Offered by

Ridgecrest Montessori Educaton Foundation

About this shop

May Pizza Friday 2026

5/1 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

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5/8 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/15 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/1 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/8 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/15 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/1 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/8 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/15 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

0
5/8 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

0
5/15 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

0
5/1 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

0
5/8 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

0
5/15 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

0
5/1 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

0
5/8 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

0
5/15 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

0
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