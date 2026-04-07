May "Try It" Pottery 1-day Workshop

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Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.
Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills.The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.
$
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