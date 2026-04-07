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May "Try It" Pottery 1-day Workshop

1110 E 13th St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

May 2nd 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
$55

Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.

May 2nd 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
$55

Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills.The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze.

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