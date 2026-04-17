May Produce Distribution

About this event
Our Whole Produce Box is a generous, ever-changing assortment of rescued fruits and vegetables—up to 70 lbs of fresh, nutritious produce that might otherwise go to waste. Each box is filled with a seasonal mix of farm-fresh items, ranging from everyday staples to unique finds, all carefully selected to support healthy meals for individuals and families.
By participating, you’re not only gaining access to a substantial supply of fresh food, but also helping reduce food waste and support a more sustainable, community-driven food system. Quantities and contents vary based on availability, making each box a surprise harvest with incredible value.
Perfect for families, meal prepping, or sharing within your community.
Our Half Produce Box offers the same great variety and quality as our full box, just in a smaller size—up to 35 lbs of rescued fruits and vegetables. Each box includes a fresh, seasonal mix of produce, from everyday staples to occasional unique finds, all sourced to reduce food waste and support community access to nutritious food.
It’s a perfect option for smaller households or anyone looking to enjoy fresh, affordable produce without committing to a larger quantity. Contents vary based on availability, making each box a unique and abundant selection with every pickup.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!