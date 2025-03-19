May Rope Lab

This tier helps cover 1 hour of venue space!
Select this tier if you are in a stable financial situation, comfortably covering your living expenses, and have ample disposable income for non-essential spending or savings. -Unexpected financial emergencies, like car repairs or minor home maintenance, would not be financially distressing for you. -You can afford this tier without impacting your ability to enjoy other leisure activities or hobbies.
Tier 4
$20
-You have a consistent income and can manage your day-to-day expenses comfortably. -While you might not have as much expendable income, you still feel financially secure to choose this option without stress. -Dealing with occasional financial surprises, like a medical bill, would not cause significant financial strain.
Tier 3
$10
-Your income might fluctuate, or you have occasional financial commitments, but you can manage your regular expenses well. -Choosing this tier allows you to support the event without sacrificing your ability to enjoy occasional treats or social outings. -Handling a sudden financial emergency, like a home appliance repair, would not disrupt your overall financial stability.
Tier 2
$5
-You have a steady income, but with limited flexibility for non-essential spending. -While this tier represents a meaningful commitment for you, it allows you to continue supporting without compromising your basic necessities. -Unexpected expenses, like a short-term medical prescription, would require careful budgeting but not put you in financial jeopardy.
Tier 1
free
-Your financial situation is challenging, with limited expendable income and occasional financial constraints. -Handling unexpected expenses, like a utility bill increase, requires careful planning, and this tier provides valuable financial flexibility. -This option enables you to remain part of the community while respecting your budget.
