Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

Hosted by

Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About this event

May Saturday Night Showdown Tournament

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

General Admission (In-Person)
$20

$10 Venue Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the venue, one drink, and one snack of choice as well as attendance for the tourney.

General Admission (Online)
$20

$10 Service Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the tournament via the GGG Discord. DM @gamecoachnoah via instagram for more information.

Spectator Admission (In-Person)
$5

Spectators are welcome to come in and watch the tournament happen live in Gamer's Paradise. Includes Snack & Drink. If you would like to join the tournament while it is in session you have the option, if space permits, and it will be $15 to sign up.

Cash Payment
Free

If you would like to pay at the door please select this option.

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