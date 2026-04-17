May Saturday Night Showdown Tournament

About this event
$10 Venue Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the venue, one drink, and one snack of choice as well as attendance for the tourney.
$10 Service Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the tournament via the GGG Discord. DM @gamecoachnoah via instagram for more information.
Spectators are welcome to come in and watch the tournament happen live in Gamer's Paradise. Includes Snack & Drink. If you would like to join the tournament while it is in session you have the option, if space permits, and it will be $15 to sign up.
If you would like to pay at the door please select this option.
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