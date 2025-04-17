In Our Own Words: Korean American Voices on Healing & Heritage

Grief is complex—and even more so when layered with cultural expectations, unspoken family narratives, and the silence many of us grew up with. In this gentle, reflective session, Hanna Chung (LMFT), invites Korean Americans into an intentional space to begin exploring what grief really means to us. This is not a grief support group, but an experiential gathering where we’ll begin to put language to our stories, emotions, and cultural experiences of loss. Through guided prompts and shared reflection, we’ll co-create a space of softness and honesty—where one word, one feeling, or one breath might be the start of something healing. You're invited to come as you are—perhaps with a journal, a pen, a blanket, and a warm cup of tea. This session will not be recorded in order to honor the privacy and vulnerability of all who attend. Together, let’s begin the dialogue.

Grief is complex—and even more so when layered with cultural expectations, unspoken family narratives, and the silence many of us grew up with. In this gentle, reflective session, Hanna Chung (LMFT), invites Korean Americans into an intentional space to begin exploring what grief really means to us. This is not a grief support group, but an experiential gathering where we’ll begin to put language to our stories, emotions, and cultural experiences of loss. Through guided prompts and shared reflection, we’ll co-create a space of softness and honesty—where one word, one feeling, or one breath might be the start of something healing. You're invited to come as you are—perhaps with a journal, a pen, a blanket, and a warm cup of tea. This session will not be recorded in order to honor the privacy and vulnerability of all who attend. Together, let’s begin the dialogue.

More details...