May Star Wars Sunday Movie Night

About this event
Admission includes entry to GGGH and access to all Star Wars movie screenings. Sit back, relax, and journey through a galaxy far, far away with fellow fans as we watch the beginning of the saga unfold. Doors open at 2 PM. 🌌🎬
General Admission + Snack
Enjoy a snack and drink of choice along with general admission.
Priority entry, reserved seating. Up to 3 snacks and 3 drinks. Access to over 20 gaming consoles with over 500+ games during the duration of the watch party.
$
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