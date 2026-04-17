Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About this event

May Star Wars Sunday Movie Night

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

General Admission
$10

Admission includes entry to GGGH and access to all Star Wars movie screenings. Sit back, relax, and journey through a galaxy far, far away with fellow fans as we watch the beginning of the saga unfold. Doors open at 2 PM. 🌌🎬

General Admission + Snack & Drink
$13

General Admission + Snack
Enjoy a snack and drink of choice along with general admission.

VIP Admission
$30

Priority entry, reserved seating. Up to 3 snacks and 3 drinks. Access to over 20 gaming consoles with over 500+ games during the duration of the watch party.

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