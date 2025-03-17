May the 4th be with you Festival 2025

Logo placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event.
Logo placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event.
Padawan Sponsorship
$500
Logo Placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event. One social media shout-out after the event.
Logo Placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event. One social media shout-out after the event.
Jedi Knight Sponsorship
$1,000
Logo Placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event. One social media shout-out after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event.
Logo Placement on the event website. One social media shout-out before the event. One social media shout-out after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event.
Sith Lord Sponsorship
$2,500
Logo Placement on the event website. Exclusive sponsor of a festival activity or zone (Movie Zone, Kid Zone, Merch Zone). Recognition every time that activity or zone is promoted. Two social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the event stage. 2 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 1 Kessel Run 5K Race Entry.
Logo Placement on the event website. Exclusive sponsor of a festival activity or zone (Movie Zone, Kid Zone, Merch Zone). Recognition every time that activity or zone is promoted. Two social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the event stage. 2 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 1 Kessel Run 5K Race Entry.
Galactic Empire Sponsorship
$5,000
Logo Placement on the event website. Stage Sponsorship with logo placement at the top of one of the side scrims on the stage. Four social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the event stage. 4 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $25 in Tickets.
Logo Placement on the event website. Stage Sponsorship with logo placement at the top of one of the side scrims on the stage. Four social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the event stage. 4 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $25 in Tickets.
Galactic Commander Sponsorship
$7,500
Logo Placement on the event website. Exclusive naming rights for VIP Area. Recognition every time VIP is promoted. Social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to host a vendor booth space at the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the Event Stage. 6 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $50 in Tickets.
Logo Placement on the event website. Exclusive naming rights for VIP Area. Recognition every time VIP is promoted. Social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to host a vendor booth space at the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Logo on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least once from the Event Stage. 6 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $50 in Tickets.
Rebel Alliance Sponsorship
$10,000
Recognized as the presenting sponsor on all printed and digital promotional material including flyers, posters, website, and social media. Speaking opportunity during the opening or closing ceremonies. Exclusive social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Premier logo placement on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least twice from the Event Stage. Customized activation or branding opportunities. 8 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $100 in Tickets.
Recognized as the presenting sponsor on all printed and digital promotional material including flyers, posters, website, and social media. Speaking opportunity during the opening or closing ceremonies. Exclusive social media shout-outs before and after the event. Opportunity to display a banner at the event. Premier logo placement on sponsor banner displayed in a prominent place at the event. Recognized at least twice from the Event Stage. Customized activation or branding opportunities. 8 VIP Passes. 8 Event Cups. Roux Wars Cooking Team or 4 Kessel Run 5K Race Entries. $100 in Tickets.
Add a donation for M4louisiana
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!