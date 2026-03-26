We Help And Love Everyone

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We Help And Love Everyone

About this event

May the 4th Bowl With You

2454 8th Ave

Greeley, CO 80631, USA

Team of 6 Bowlers
$200
Individual Bowler - Adult
$35
Individual Bowler - Child
$20
Team Ticket
$1,000

1 Lane: $1,000
2 Lanes: $1,800 (save $200)
3 Lanes: $2,600 (save $400)
4 Lanes: $3,000 (best value)

Each lane includes a team of 6 bowlers, food and drinks, and other benefits!

Ewok Brigade Sponsor - 6 Bowlers + Benefits!
$2,500

Includes: event signage, announcements, backdrop logo placement, welcome bag insert

Rogue Squadron Sponsor - 12 Bowlers + Benefits!
$5,000

Includes: 2 lanes, logo on website, event signage, logo on photo backdrop, welcome bag insert, social media highlight

Jedi Master Sponsor - 24 Bowlers + Benefits!
$10,000

Includes: 4 lanes (24 bowlers), event naming rights, exclusive press billing, largest logo on photo backdrop, logo on website, logo on every welcome bag, welcome bag insert, social media highlight, 10–15 minute speaking slot

Force Powers Sponsor
$3,000

Standalone exposure package for the Force Powers includes: logo on every Force Powers menu, microphone mention every 20 minutes during the 2 hours of bowling, signage at the Midi-chlorian Testing Station/Force desk

Han Solo Independent Supporter
$1,000

For supporters who may not attend the event, includes: website recognition, sponsor signage recognition, backdrop/name recognition, welcome bag insert

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!