May the 4th Bowl With You

About this event
1 Lane: $1,000
2 Lanes: $1,800 (save $200)
3 Lanes: $2,600 (save $400)
4 Lanes: $3,000 (best value)
Each lane includes a team of 6 bowlers, food and drinks, and other benefits!
Includes: event signage, announcements, backdrop logo placement, welcome bag insert
Includes: 2 lanes, logo on website, event signage, logo on photo backdrop, welcome bag insert, social media highlight
Includes: 4 lanes (24 bowlers), event naming rights, exclusive press billing, largest logo on photo backdrop, logo on website, logo on every welcome bag, welcome bag insert, social media highlight, 10–15 minute speaking slot
Standalone exposure package for the Force Powers includes: logo on every Force Powers menu, microphone mention every 20 minutes during the 2 hours of bowling, signage at the Midi-chlorian Testing Station/Force desk
For supporters who may not attend the event, includes: website recognition, sponsor signage recognition, backdrop/name recognition, welcome bag insert
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!