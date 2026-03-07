Little Golden Light

Hosted by

Little Golden Light

About this event

May The Light Be With You

1030 86th St

Brooklyn, NY 11228, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 10 guests
Full- GOLD bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]

Sliver Sponsor
$2,500

Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 10 guests
Full- Silver bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 2 guests
Full- Bronze bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]

Patron
$1,000

Full-page placement on event materials
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo or Ad To [email protected]

Supporter I
$500

Half-page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website Please Email Us your Company Logo Or Ad To [email protected]

Supporter II
$250

Business card advertisement in the event program, Recognition on social media, and website. Please Email Us your Company Business Card To [email protected]

DJ Sponsor
$1,500
Photo Booth Sponsor
$400
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