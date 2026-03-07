May The Light Be With You

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 10 guests
Full- GOLD bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]
Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 10 guests
Full- Silver bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]
Premium logo placement on all event materials, tickets for 2 guests
Full- Bronze bordered page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo To [email protected]
Full-page placement on event materials
Recognition on social media and website. Please Email Us your Company Logo or Ad To [email protected]
Half-page advertisement in the event program
Recognition on social media and website Please Email Us your Company Logo Or Ad To [email protected]
Business card advertisement in the event program, Recognition on social media, and website. Please Email Us your Company Business Card To [email protected]
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