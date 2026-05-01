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Fairmont Elementary PTO

About this event

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May VIP Pick-Up

May VIP Pick-Up
$100

🚗 VIP Car Rider Pickup – Trial Run for May!

We’re testing out something new and convenient! For the month of May, we’re offering 10 VIP Car Rider Pickup Passes for $100.

Here’s how it works:
✨ You’ll receive a special VIP car tag
✨ Access to the front drive of the school
✨ Your student(s) will be ready and waiting for you
✨ No long car rider line — just swing in and go!

Spots are limited and will be first come, first served.

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