May VIP Pick-Up

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About this event
🚗 VIP Car Rider Pickup – Trial Run for May!
We’re testing out something new and convenient! For the month of May, we’re offering 10 VIP Car Rider Pickup Passes for $100.
Here’s how it works:
✨ You’ll receive a special VIP car tag
✨ Access to the front drive of the school
✨ Your student(s) will be ready and waiting for you
✨ No long car rider line — just swing in and go!
Spots are limited and will be first come, first served.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!