May VIP Pick-Up

🚗 VIP Car Rider Pickup – Trial Run for May!

We’re testing out something new and convenient! For the month of May, we’re offering 10 VIP Car Rider Pickup Passes for $100.

Here’s how it works:

✨ You’ll receive a special VIP car tag

✨ Access to the front drive of the school

✨ Your student(s) will be ready and waiting for you

✨ No long car rider line — just swing in and go!

Spots are limited and will be first come, first served.