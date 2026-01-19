Hampton Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Hampton Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

May Week Jazz Brunch

740 Town Center Dr

Newport News, VA 23606, USA

General Admission
$75
Patron's List
$100

The Patron's List includes:


- Name in our digital souvenir booklet

- One (1) VIP Ticket

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Bronze Sponsorship package includes:


- Acknowledgement during the brunch

- One (1) VIP Ticket

- Name and logo featured on the HACDST's social media page

- 1/4 page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet

Silver Sponsor
$500

Silver Sponsorship package includes:


- Acknowledgement during the brunch

- Two (2) VIP Tickets

- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page

- Half-page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet

Gold Sponsor
$750

Gold Sponsorship package includes:


- Acknowledgement during the brunch

- Four (4) VIP Tickets

- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page

- Full page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Platinum Sponsorship package includes:


- Acknowledgement during the brunch

- VIP Table (8) Tickets

- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page

- Full page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet

Add a donation for Hampton Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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