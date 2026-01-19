May Week Jazz Brunch

About this event
The Patron's List includes:
- Name in our digital souvenir booklet
- One (1) VIP Ticket
Bronze Sponsorship package includes:
- Acknowledgement during the brunch
- One (1) VIP Ticket
- Name and logo featured on the HACDST's social media page
- 1/4 page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet
Silver Sponsorship package includes:
- Acknowledgement during the brunch
- Two (2) VIP Tickets
- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page
- Half-page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet
Gold Sponsorship package includes:
- Acknowledgement during the brunch
- Four (4) VIP Tickets
- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page
- Full page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet
Platinum Sponsorship package includes:
- Acknowledgement during the brunch
- VIP Table (8) Tickets
- Name and logo featured on HACDST's social media page
- Full page advertisement in our digital souvenir booklet
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