Maya Heritage Center's Memberships

Student Membership
$5

Valid until March 9, 2027

Student Membership — $5

Ideal for students and emerging researchers interested in Maya heritage. Includes access to educational resources, invitations to special projects, and volunteer opportunities in communications, media, and creative initiatives.

  • Free participation in MHC events
  • Access to Social Media Hangout Program
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • Member communications
Associate/Public Membership
$10

Valid until March 9, 2027

Designed for anyone passionate about cultural preservation. Participate in events, discussions, and programs that highlight Maya history, culture, and heritage. Perfect for educators, community advocates, and independent learners.

  • Participation in MHC events
  • Access to Social Media Hangout Program
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • Member communications
Committe Members
$19

Valid until March 9, 2027

This is by the approval of the MHC committee and board of directors, recognizing individuals who can contribute their time, feedback, and volunteer efforts to the Maya Heritage Center's goals and mission. Committee Members receive special acknowledgment, exclusive exposure on our website, and eligibility to vote in community initiatives.

  • Recognition, assets, grants, & certificates
  • Permission to use MHC logos (aligned use)
  • Exclusive symposium perks & resources
  • Voting eligibility
  • Member monthly communications from ED
Honorary
$1

This is by invitation on behalf of MHC, recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Maya heritage. Honorary Members receive special acknowledgment, exclusive access to events and publications, and eligibility to vote in community initiatives.

  • Recognition & certificates
  • Permission to use MHC logos (aligned use)
  • Exclusive symposium perks & resources
  • Voting eligibility
  • Member communications


Institutional membership
$100

No expiration

For universities, museums, and organizations dedicated to cultural research and education. Institutional Members enjoy partnership opportunities, participation in committees, and access to special publications, symposiums, and collaborative projects.

  • Institutional Representative with voting
  • Collaborative projects & committees
  • MHC logo use & recognition
  • Symposium perks, publications, priority reg.
  • Surveys & feedback opportunities
Affiliated Research Center Representatives
$150

Valid until March 9, 2027

Reserved for our affiliated research centers across Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, and El Salvador. Representatives collaborate on research, preservation, and educational outreach, serving as ambassadors of Maya heritage in their regions.

  • Representation & recognition
  • Research partnerships
  • Voting & committees
  • Symposium perks, publications, awards
  • MHC logo use & institutional acknowledgment
