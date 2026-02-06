Maya Heritage Center's Memberships

Offered by
Valid until March 9, 2027
Ideal for students and emerging researchers interested in Maya heritage. Includes access to educational resources, invitations to special projects, and volunteer opportunities in communications, media, and creative initiatives.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Valid until March 9, 2027
This is by the approval of the MHC committee and board of directors, recognizing individuals who can contribute their time, feedback, and volunteer efforts to the Maya Heritage Center's goals and mission. Committee Members receive special acknowledgment, exclusive exposure on our website, and eligibility to vote in community initiatives.
This is by invitation on behalf of MHC, recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Maya heritage. Honorary Members receive special acknowledgment, exclusive access to events and publications, and eligibility to vote in community initiatives.
No expiration
For universities, museums, and organizations dedicated to cultural research and education. Institutional Members enjoy partnership opportunities, participation in committees, and access to special publications, symposiums, and collaborative projects.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Reserved for our affiliated research centers across Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, and El Salvador. Representatives collaborate on research, preservation, and educational outreach, serving as ambassadors of Maya heritage in their regions.
