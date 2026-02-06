Maya Heritage Center's Memberships

This is by the approval of the MHC committee and board of directors, recognizing individuals who can contribute their time, feedback, and volunteer efforts to the Maya Heritage Center's goals and mission. Committee Members receive special acknowledgment, exclusive exposure on our website, and eligibility to vote in community initiatives.

Recognition, assets, grants, & certificates

Permission to use MHC logos (aligned use)

Exclusive symposium perks & resources

Voting eligibility

Member monthly communications from ED