Mayfair Park Tot Lot Registration 2026-2027

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 3
Please select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and are only registering one child (18 months+) and one guardian.
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling one child (18 months+) and two guardians
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and one guardian
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and two guardians
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and are only registering one child (18 months+) and one guardian.
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling one child (18 months+) and two guardians
Renews yearly on: June 3
Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and one guardian
Valid until June 3
Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and two guardians
Valid until June 3
Option to buyout the mandatory fundraising amount prior to fall fundraiser. $200 per registered child. Update quantity based on number of registered children.
Valid until June 3
Enter in amount based on the below
Fundraiser Buyouts:
January $100
February $80
March $60
April $40
May $20
Member Registration a la cart:
Additional Adult $40
Additional Child (sibling) $80
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!