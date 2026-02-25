Mayfair Park Tot Lot

Offered by

Mayfair Park Tot Lot

About the memberships

Mayfair Park Tot Lot Registration 2026-2027

Single Child & Adult - Lakewood Resident
$130

Renews yearly on: June 3

Please select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and are only registering one child (18 months+) and one guardian.

Single Child and 2 Adults - Lakewood Resident
$170

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling one child (18 months+) and two guardians

Two Children and 1 Adult - Lakewood Resident
$210

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and one guardian

Two Children and 2 Adults - Lakewood Resident
$250

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and two guardians

Single Child & Adult - Non-Resident
$140

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and are only registering one child (18 months+) and one guardian.

Single Child and 2 Adults - Non-Resident
$180

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling one child (18 months+) and two guardians

Two Children and 1 Adult - Non-Resident
$220

Renews yearly on: June 3

Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and one guardian

Two Children and 2 Adults - Non-Resident
$260

Valid until June 3

Select this option if you are not a Lakewood resident and enrolling two children (18 months+) and two guardians

Fundraiser Buyout
$200

Valid until June 3

Option to buyout the mandatory fundraising amount prior to fall fundraiser. $200 per registered child. Update quantity based on number of registered children.

A la Cart Options
Pay what you can

Valid until June 3

Enter in amount based on the below


Fundraiser Buyouts:

January $100

February $80

March $60

April $40

May $20


Member Registration a la cart:

Additional Adult $40

Additional Child (sibling) $80

Add a donation for Mayfair Park Tot Lot

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!