Mayfest Art Show 2026

$5 per entry for Supporters or students who were effected by the Tornado (with School ID). Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).

$5 per entry for Supporters or students who were effected by the Tornado (with School ID). Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).

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