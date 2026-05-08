Mayfest Art Show 2026

$10 per entry for non-supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design.
$10 per entry for non-supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design.
Adult Art Submission Supporter
$5
$5 per entry for Supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design.
$5 per entry for Supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design.
Youth Art Submission non-supporters
$10
$10 per entry for non-supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).
$10 per entry for non-supporters. Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).
Youth Art Submissions supporters
$5
$5 per entry for Supporters or students who were effected by the Tornado (with School ID). Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).
$5 per entry for Supporters or students who were effected by the Tornado (with School ID). Can submit as many pieces as they would like. For categories ages 19 years+, 2D art, 3D art, and Graphic Design (if teacher gets permission and if in Highschool).
Flower Pots
$10
These flower pots are all decorated by local artists. They were donated to PCCA to help raise money for the Arts. They are $10 a piece.
These flower pots are all decorated by local artists. They were donated to PCCA to help raise money for the Arts. They are $10 a piece.
Add a donation for Perry County Creative Arts
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