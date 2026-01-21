MayFest in Odessa

About this event
$1 = 1 ticket
$5 = 6 tickets
$10 = 12 tickets
$15 = 18 tickets
$20 = 24 tickets
$25 = 30 tickets
etc etc...
Do you love your Library? Be a MayFest Sponsor!
For this tax deductable donation of $100.00 our family sponsors will recieve:
Includes: customized radio/MC feature - All day, Facebook live feature, customized button (staff and volunteers wear all day), 2 customized social media posts, table and tent provided, your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage
Includes: table and tent provided, your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage. ((ONLY FIRST 2 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)
Includes: your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage. ((ONLY FIRST 4 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)
Includes: social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage (ONLY FIRST 8 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)
For vendors/businesses who do not personally craft their items (i.e. Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef etc).
For vendors/businesses who personally craft their items (i.e. jewerly, candles, key chains etc).
Total all your food purchase here
Pizza $3
Drinks $1
Pretzel $3
Popcorn $3
Hotdog $3
Cotton Candy $3
Nachos $3
Add up total:
Band for Carnival Games and Moon Bounces $7.00
Sand Art Craft - $3.00
Model Clay Craft - $3.00
Grasshead- $3.00
Chinese Lacquer Fans- $3.00
Train Rides - $3.00
Hair Chalk - $3.00
Sparkle Braids- $3.00
Hair Tinsel - $3.00
Face Painting - $5.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!