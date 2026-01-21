Corbit Calloway Memorial Library

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Corbit Calloway Memorial Library

About this event

MayFest in Odessa

115 High St

Odessa, DE 19730, USA

Raffle Tickets (put $ you want to spend NOT # of tickets)
$1

$1 = 1 ticket

$5 = 6 tickets

$10 = 12 tickets

$15 = 18 tickets

$20 = 24 tickets

$25 = 30 tickets

etc etc...



Family Sponsor
$100

Do you love your Library? Be a MayFest Sponsor!

For this tax deductable donation of $100.00 our family sponsors will recieve: 

  • Family Name on Our Welcome Sign
  • An MC Shoutout
  • 10 Raffle Tickets
  • 2 Train Ride Tickets
  • 2 Kid Wristbands
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: customized radio/MC feature - All day, Facebook live feature, customized button (staff and volunteers wear all day), 2 customized social media posts, table and tent provided, your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: table and tent provided, your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage. ((ONLY FIRST 2 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes: your logo featured on library website for 3 months, social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage. ((ONLY FIRST 4 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Includes: social media spotlight, reserved space near entrance, logo on our sponsor banner/poster, 1 MC shout out, area yard signage (ONLY FIRST 8 GET SPOT AT MAYFEST, contact us to see how else we can support your business)

Business Vendor
$100

For vendors/businesses who do not personally craft their items (i.e. Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef etc).

Crafter
$60

For vendors/businesses who personally craft their items (i.e. jewerly, candles, key chains etc).

Food Area
$1

Total all your food purchase here

Pizza $3

Drinks $1

Pretzel $3

Popcorn $3

Hotdog $3

Cotton Candy $3

Nachos $3

Kids Games, Crafts and Train Rides
$1

Add up total:

Band for Carnival Games and Moon Bounces  $7.00

Sand Art Craft - $3.00

Model Clay Craft - $3.00

Grasshead- $3.00

Chinese Lacquer Fans- $3.00

Train Rides - $3.00

Hair Chalk - $3.00

Sparkle Braids- $3.00

Hair Tinsel - $3.00

Face Painting - $5.00

Flower Bouqet
$12
50/50
$1
Add a donation for Corbit Calloway Memorial Library

$

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