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Mayfield Counseling Centers
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Mayfield Counseling Centers' Car Show and Silent Auction

Car Care Basket item
Car Care Basket
$55

Starting bid

This basket is perfect for any car loving perfectionist. Included in this offering is Amorall, a tire gauge, tire protector, drying towel, fuzzy dice, and air fresheners. Everything you need to make your car sparkle and shine.

Colorado Flavors item
Colorado Flavors
$55

Starting bid

Snacks anyone???? Incuded in this Colorado-themed basket are: Kettle Head Popcorn, Colorado Taffy, Pikes Peak Chocolate and Ice Cream Chocolates, Cacao Chemistry Chocolate, Mountain Screamer Salsa, Pinon Pantry Apple Butter and Peach Jam, Matchbox Candle Co., The Real Dill Bloody May Mix, and Its Bee-licious Honey. There is something for everyone in this fun basket.

Fiesta Time item
Fiesta Time
$55

Starting bid

Whose ready for Margaritas and Chips N' Salsa! Basket includes a tortilla warmer, a lemon squeezer, Jaritos, Margarita Mix, Tequilla, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Blue Tumblers, and a warm festive blanket. Let the party start as soon as you open this with your friends.

Weekend Aerie Van Rental item
Weekend Aerie Van Rental item
Weekend Aerie Van Rental
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekend away in this Aerie Van Rental. This camping van makes it easy to get off the grid and see beautiful Colorado. Pack a picnic in the included cooler and hit the trail.

Pike Peak Rental Metal Fire Pit and SMores Makings item
Pike Peak Rental Metal Fire Pit and SMores Makings
$75

Starting bid

Bring the magic of camping fires and smores right to your own backyard. Wrap up in the soft cozy blanket while you roast marshmallows to perfection.

Ivywild Kitchen Gift Card item
Ivywild Kitchen Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Join the fun at Ivywild Kitchen Community Eatery. Valued at $100.00

Principal's Office Gift Card item
Principal's Office Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

$100.00 Gift Card to the Principal's Office. This is one visit to the Principal's that you will love.

Stellina Pizza Cafe Gift Card item
Stellina Pizza Cafe Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a night shared with someone special over a delicious dinner. Gift Card is valued at $100.00

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Gift Card item
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Fill up on a huge burger made just the way you like it. $50.00 Gift Card

Eats Around Town Date Night Basket item
Eats Around Town Date Night Basket
$55

Starting bid

Date night is covered with this fun trio of gift cards, game, wine, and ice cream sundae makings.... Just add the ice cream.

Neon Mopar Sign item
Neon Mopar Sign
$300

Starting bid

Add a touch of brillance to your man-cave whether that is in your home or garage with this Mopar Neon sign. Let everyone know where the best place to hang out is in style. Retail value $450.00.

2 Tickets to AFA Hockey item
2 Tickets to AFA Hockey
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the thrill of Division I college ice hockey while cheering on our AFA Falcons as they battle against Bentley on January 9, 2026. Retail Value $238.00.

Discover Soaring Flight item
Discover Soaring Flight
$75

Starting bid

Experience the joy of soaring with a Discovery Soaring Flight. Take in the beauty of the front range for the tranquility of the air. Retail Value $150.00. (1 of 2)

Discover Soaring Flight item
Discover Soaring Flight
$75

Starting bid

Experience the joy of soaring with a Discovery Soaring Flight. Take in the beauty of the front range for the tranquility of the air. Retail Value $150.00. (2 of 2)

Pet Care Basket item
Pet Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Great basket of treats to spoil Fido.

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