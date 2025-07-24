Mayfield Counseling Centers' Car Show and Silent Auction

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This basket is perfect for any car loving perfectionist. Included in this offering is Amorall, a tire gauge, tire protector, drying towel, fuzzy dice, and air fresheners. Everything you need to make your car sparkle and shine.
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Snacks anyone???? Incuded in this Colorado-themed basket are: Kettle Head Popcorn, Colorado Taffy, Pikes Peak Chocolate and Ice Cream Chocolates, Cacao Chemistry Chocolate, Mountain Screamer Salsa, Pinon Pantry Apple Butter and Peach Jam, Matchbox Candle Co., The Real Dill Bloody May Mix, and Its Bee-licious Honey. There is something for everyone in this fun basket.
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Whose ready for Margaritas and Chips N' Salsa! Basket includes a tortilla warmer, a lemon squeezer, Jaritos, Margarita Mix, Tequilla, Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Blue Tumblers, and a warm festive blanket. Let the party start as soon as you open this with your friends.
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Enjoy a weekend away in this Aerie Van Rental. This camping van makes it easy to get off the grid and see beautiful Colorado. Pack a picnic in the included cooler and hit the trail.
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Bring the magic of camping fires and smores right to your own backyard. Wrap up in the soft cozy blanket while you roast marshmallows to perfection.
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Join the fun at Ivywild Kitchen Community Eatery. Valued at $100.00
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$100.00 Gift Card to the Principal's Office. This is one visit to the Principal's that you will love.
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Enjoy a night shared with someone special over a delicious dinner. Gift Card is valued at $100.00
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Fill up on a huge burger made just the way you like it. $50.00 Gift Card
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Date night is covered with this fun trio of gift cards, game, wine, and ice cream sundae makings.... Just add the ice cream.
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Add a touch of brillance to your man-cave whether that is in your home or garage with this Mopar Neon sign. Let everyone know where the best place to hang out is in style. Retail value $450.00.
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Enjoy the thrill of Division I college ice hockey while cheering on our AFA Falcons as they battle against Bentley on January 9, 2026. Retail Value $238.00.
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Experience the joy of soaring with a Discovery Soaring Flight. Take in the beauty of the front range for the tranquility of the air. Retail Value $150.00. (1 of 2)
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Experience the joy of soaring with a Discovery Soaring Flight. Take in the beauty of the front range for the tranquility of the air. Retail Value $150.00. (2 of 2)
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Great basket of treats to spoil Fido.
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