Mayflower Preschool March Madness Silent Auction 2026

All aboard for memory-making magic! Gather 6–8 of your favorite people (depending on crew size/ages) and set sail for a private 2-hour cruise on beautiful Reeds Lake with your very own Captain Brandon Springett at the helm.

Soak up the sunshine, chase the sunset and enjoy a relaxing adventure on the water — perfect for families or a fun day / evening with friends. You bring the snacks and smiles… Captain Brandon brings the boat and the good vibes!

(Date and timing to be mutually agreed upon. Boat cruise departs from the dock at Rose’s

Please use by 8/31/26)