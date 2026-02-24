Mayflower Preschool March Madness Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Make your next birthday a masterpiece with a custom Balloon Number Balloon Tower from Host with Heather! This eye-catching display pairs perfectly with your new custom painted banner for a truly personalized look.
Complete the spread with a $25 Connie’s Cakes gift card and 2 dozen custom cookies from Susie Q Sweets—miniature, edible works of art that your guests will love.
Starting bid
All aboard for memory-making magic! Gather 6–8 of your favorite people (depending on crew size/ages) and set sail for a private 2-hour cruise on beautiful Reeds Lake with your very own Captain Brandon Springett at the helm.
Soak up the sunshine, chase the sunset and enjoy a relaxing adventure on the water — perfect for families or a fun day / evening with friends. You bring the snacks and smiles… Captain Brandon brings the boat and the good vibes!
(Date and timing to be mutually agreed upon. Boat cruise departs from the dock at Rose’s
Please use by 8/31/26)
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of beauty, learning, and exploration at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park with this Friends & Family membership package. Stroll blooming gardens, wander among world-class sculptures, and experience seasonal exhibits together all year long. To remember your visit, you’ll also receive a selection of thoughtfully curated gifts from the Meijer Gardens gift shop, bringing a touch of the gardens’ charm back home.
Starting bid
Capture precious family memories with a one-hour family photography session with the talented Wendi Curtis Photography!
This session includes unlimited family groupings and poses at a location of your choice within the Grand Rapids area.
Starting bid
Ready to transform your body and mind? This is your chance! Bid on a 1-month unlimited yoga pass to Funky Buddha to increase flexibility and reduce stress. Then, refuel with a $15 gift card to Fruition Açaí & Juice Bar! Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this pairing is the perfect way to treat yourself to a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.
Starting bid
Master the tiles with this exclusive experience from Mahj in the Mitten. Whether you’re a complete "newbie" or looking to level up your strategy, you and three friends will enjoy a private, guided lesson (valued at $300) in the art of American Mahjong. The Mahj in the Mitten team brings the expertise—you just bring the brainpower. To make the afternoon even "bubblier," we’ve included a bottle of bubbly to toast your winning hands. It’s the ultimate girls’ night or double-date in a box!
Starting bid
Shed Wine Private In-Home Tasting for 8
Uncork the "raw juiciness" of natural wine with a private, winemaker-led tasting in your own home. You and 7 guests will enjoy a curated lineup of Shed Wine’s signature bottles while learning the secrets of zero-intervention winemaking. It’s an unpretentious, flavor-packed afternoon perfect for any gathering.
Starting bid
Kick off summer with play, giggles, and sunshine at Mayflower Preschool’s Summer Frolics! This three-morning mini-session, built around a special camp theme, gives preschoolers the chance to explore, create, and move through themed activities, outdoor play, water fun, and hands-on projects with their friends. Caring teachers weave the theme into games, crafts, and adventures that keep little ones busy, happy, and learning as they ease into summer break—then top it all off with two scoops of ice cream at Jersey Junction for an extra-sweet summer treat.
Starting bid
Indulge in the "I Love Ada" Getaway! This package features a free one-night stay at the luxurious Ada Hotel and a $100 gift card for a premier dinner at Myrth.
Fuel your day with $30 at Foxtail Coffee—complete with a signature mug and silver straws—and satisfy your sweet tooth with a $10 gift card to Sprinkles.
Starting bid
Score big with the ultimate youth sports starter pack! This voucher unlocks full registration for an action-packed 7-week i9 Sports season, where your young athlete can develop skills and build confidence on the field. We’re also throwing in a massive bonus gear kit to get them pro-ready from day one.
Starting bid
Treat your kids to the ultimate day of fun! This package includes a Bricks & Minifigs $50 gift card for endless building adventures, a brand-new Micro Kickboard scooter for zipping around in style, and an ice cream gift card from Jersey Junction to top it all off with a sweet scoop (or two). It’s everything they need for a play-filled afternoon of wheels, bricks, and treats.
Starting bid
Bid on a $50 gift card to East Embroidery paired with a chic leopard print toiletry kit and wallet from Mason Jones.
Bring your new kit in for a custom monogram, or use your credit to embroider East gear or personal items. From custom designs to local favorites, East Embroidery brings your vision to life!
Starting bid
Stop guessing and start burning with OrangeTheory’s science-backed, heart-rate interval training. Whether you want to crush a new goal or just find your rhythm, this 5-pack gets you there. We’re even throwing in an OTF towel and covering your heart-rate monitor rental. Ready to see results?
Starting bid
Treat the discerning man in your life to a curated collection of local favorites. This package includes a $50 Beyond Bill & Paul’s gift card for premium gear and apparel, a $25 Roman James gift card for a sharp, modern cut and style, and Jack of All Blades discount coupons to keep every blade in top form. It’s the perfect blend of looking good, feeling good, and being ready for whatever the day (or night) brings.
Starting bid
Morning Magic: One Week of Joyful Learning Summer Camp
Fuel your child’s curiosity with a week of morning wonder! Designed specifically for ages 3–6, this half-day camp blends hands-on play with creative discovery. It’s the perfect balance of summer socialization and skill-building—leaving your afternoons free for naps and pool time.
Starting bid
Make cleaning day faster and easier with the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge All-in-One Multi-Surface Cleaner. This cordless wet/dry powerhouse vacuums and washes your floors at the same time, tackling everyday messes like crumbs, spills, pet hair, and muddy footprints in a single pass. With strong suction, a tangle-resistant brush roll, and separate clean and dirty water tanks, it leaves hard floors and area rugs fresh and virtually streak-free. When you’re done, the self-cleaning cycle flushes out the brush roll and tanks, so it’s ready for the next mess—perfect for busy households that want sparkling floors without the hassle.
Starting bid
Pet hair, crumbs, and everyday messes don’t stand a chance against the Bissell PowerClean FurGuard Cordless Stick Vacuum. Designed with pet families in mind, this lightweight 3-in-1 vacuum (stick, handheld, and high-reach) delivers powerful suction and up to 50 minutes of cordless cleaning time, so you can move room to room without hunting for an outlet. FurFinder headlights help you spot hidden fur and dust, while the self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA sealed allergen system make it easier to keep both your floors and your air feeling fresh. It’s a sleek, grab-and-go cleaning solution perfect for busy homes with furry friends. Color: Red
Starting bid
Bid on this amazing Bovée Pilates package to jumpstart your journey to a stronger, healthier you!
This auction item includes one free private Pilates session with Bovée’s expert instructors, plus a Pilates ball, comfy Pilates socks, and other goodies to enhance your practice.
You’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Athleta, conveniently located just below the studio, so you can pick out stylish and functional activewear for your workouts.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the transformative power of Pilates while treating yourself to premium fitness essentials!
Starting bid
Crystal Clean Fly ’n’ Shine Deluxe Airport Detail Service
Turn your next trip into a two-for-one upgrade: stress-free airport parking and a showroom-ready vehicle waiting when you land. With Crystal Clean’s Fly ’n’ Shine Deluxe Detail Service, you simply park in short-term parking at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, drop your keys, and fly out—Crystal Clean takes care of the rest.
While you’re away, their team picks up your car, covers the airport parking, and performs a full Deluxe Detail—thorough interior and exterior cleaning that refreshes your vehicle from top to bottom. Your car is then stored on a secured lot and returned to short-term parking about 30 minutes before your flight arrives, so you step off the plane, grab your luggage, and slide straight into a sparkling clean, fresh-smelling, and in winter, pre-warmed, ice-free car.
This auction item is perfect for frequent travelers, busy professionals, or anyone who loves the feeling of driving away from the airport in a car that looks and feels better than when they left it.
Starting bid
Free entry fee for two golfers to one Mitten Golf Tour event during the 2026 season. Experience the thrill of competition, the beauty of Michigan's golf courses, and the camaraderie of fellow golf enthusiasts. Bid now for your chance to play.
Starting bid
Gear up for fun while supporting pets in need with this generous bundle from BISSELL Pet Foundation. This package includes a rugged YETI cooler perfect for game days, road trips, or beach outings, two durable YETI travel mugs to keep drinks hot or cold on the go, and two cozy kids’ sweatshirts featuring the BISSELL Pet Foundation. It’s a practical, high-quality set the whole family can enjoy—while proudly showing love for animals and the mission to help homeless pets.
Starting bid
Explore the beauty of the outdoors all year long with a 12‑month membership to Blandford Nature Center for 2 named members plus up to 4 guests. Enjoy access to scenic trails, wildlife viewing areas, and seasonal programs that bring local habitats to life for visitors of all ages. It’s a perfect way for families and friends to hike, learn, and reconnect with nature together—then keep the fun going with a $50 gift card to Jersey Junction for sweet treats and a 4‑pack of Birdie Bakes banana muffin mix to bake and enjoy at home.
Starting bid
Turn even the grayest days into play days with this high-energy activity bundle. Enjoy 10 open-gym passes to GR Gymnastics, where kids can run, jump, tumble, and flip to their hearts’ content in a safe, supervised space. Then take the fun to new heights with four 60‑minute jump passes to Sky Zone, perfect for bouncing, climbing, and laughing off extra energy. It’s the ultimate way to keep kids moving, smiling, and burning off wiggles—no matter what the weather is doing outside.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxed night out with this Sip & Shop package. Start at Pink Lemonade, a cheerful boutique filled with fun, stylish finds—from clothing and accessories to gifts that feel handpicked and special. Use your $25 Pink Lemonade gift card to browse the racks, try on something new, and treat yourself (or a friend) to a little retail happy.
Then head to Olives for dinner or drinks and appetizers, where you can unwind over great food, a cozy atmosphere, and good conversation. Your evening continues with a $50 Olives gift card, perfect for savoring a delicious meal or sharing small plates with someone you enjoy.
Starting bid
The Leslie Studio “Personal Chair Time” Experience
Enjoy more than a makeover with this inspirational, one-on-one beauty session at The Leslie Studio. During your Personal Chair Time appointment, you’ll learn about your unique features and coloring, and discover techniques and products that bring out your natural beauty with confidence and ease.
Your artist will walk you step-by-step through how to apply your makeup, tailoring tips specifically to you so you can recreate the look at home. The experience also includes a helpful how‑to chart, giving you a personalized roadmap for your everyday routine or special occasions.
Treat yourself or gift this empowering session to someone special who deserves a little time in the chair and a big boost of self‑confidence.
Starting bid
Get your game on with this fun-filled pickleball experience! Enjoy 2 hours of private court rental at the popular Dinks & Dingers Social Club in Grand Rapids — the perfect spot to rally with friends, host a mini-tournament, or just have some active fun.
After you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Sav Sav by Squibb in the Downtown Market with a $30 gift card. Sip, savor, and unwind with great food and drinks in one of Grand Rapids’ favorite social spots.
Starting bid
Hit the ice with 10 passes to Patterson Ice Center, one of Grand Rapids’ top skating destinations! Perfect for family fun, a group outing, or simply enjoying some crisp laps under the rink lights.
Whether you’re an experienced skater or just starting out, Patterson offers a safe, fun, and friendly atmosphere for everyone. Lace up those skates and make some cool memories!
Starting bid
Sweat in Style – The Yard Gym Package
Elevate your workout routine with a 10‑class pass to The Yard Gym, Grand Rapids’ premier destination for high‑energy group fitness and strength training. Whether you’re craving intense HIIT sessions, mobility work, or just a great sweat with a supportive community, The Yard has you covered.
This package also includes a sleek Yard Gym hoodie, perfect for showing off your fitness pride in and out of the gym. It’s the ideal way to jumpstart your health goals and look good doing it.
Bonus: The Yard Gym is set to open in May, making this the perfect chance to be one of the first to experience the space and the energy.
Starting bid
Kick off or wrap up your trip with a delicious stop at Uccello’s in the GRR airport using a $100 gift card. Relax before your flight with pizza, pasta, wings, or a round of drinks while you soak in the travel vibes. It’s the perfect way to turn airport time into an easy, stress‑free meal instead of just waiting at the gate.
Starting bid
Fuel a child’s imagination with this $100 gift certificate to Music Together at Joyful Sounds, the world-renowned early childhood music program. From babies to big kids (ages 0–8), these classes are all about singing, dancing, and playing instruments in a high-energy, "no-pressure" environment. It’s the perfect way for families to bond while supporting essential early development.
Starting bid
Give your child a confidence boost with 3 free 30-minute private tutoring sessions with Miss Susie Vanskiver, a caring reading specialist who works with children ages 4–12. These one-on-one sessions are perfect for strengthening reading skills, preventing the “summer slide,” or giving a young learner some extra encouragement.
Scheduled between June and August, Miss Susie tailors each lesson to your child’s needs, helping them grow in comprehension, fluency, and a love for learning. Plus, to make their hard work even sweeter, this package includes 3 Jersey Junction single scoop cone cards for a post-lesson treat!
Starting bid
Keep your car sparkling all season long with a 3‑month “The Works” membership to Tommy’s Express Car Wash. This package gives you unlimited washes for three full months, including premium features like pre-soak, high‑pressure wash, wheel and tire cleaning, spot‑free rinse, and a glossy protectant finish. It’s a convenient, drive‑through way to keep your vehicle looking clean and shiny—no appointment, no hassle, just roll in, wash, and go.
Starting bid
Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet – Kathryn Kennedy 2016
Indulge in a luxurious evening with a distinguished 2016 Kathryn Kennedy Cabernet Sauvignon, specially selected from Martha’s Vineyard. Presented in an elegant wooden gift box, this rich, full-bodied red is perfect for savoring on a special occasion or sharing with fellow wine enthusiasts.
Whether added to a collection or uncorked to celebrate, this bottle offers a refined tasting experience and a beautiful display piece in any home. (Value $300)
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Stoffer Home, the beloved Grand Rapids shop by designer Jean Stoffer known for its warm, classic style and beautiful details. Treat yourself to thoughtfully curated decor, textiles, lighting, and kitchen goods that bring a cozy, collected feel to any room. Whether you’re adding a special finishing touch or starting a fresh new look, this gift card is a lovely way to make your home feel even more like you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!