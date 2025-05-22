2025 Mayor Cohen's Charity Fund Annual Gala

678 Cranbury Rd

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

Individual Gala Ticket
$150

Each ticket grants one entry to the 2025 Annual Gala Celebration and Dinner.

Table of TWELVE (call for inquiries)
$1,600

Entry for Twelve Guests to the 2025 Annual Gala Celebration and Dinner.

AD JOURNAL - FULL PAGE (Color)
$1,200

This is for a vertical full page ad in color. The dimensions are 8.5"x11". Please submit artwork to [email protected].

AD JOURNAL - FULL PAGE (B&W)
$1,000

This is for a vertical full page ad in black/white. The dimensions are 8.5"x11". Please submit artwork to [email protected].

AD JOURNAL - HALF PAGE (B&W)
$500

This is for a horizontal half page ad in black/white. The dimensions are 8.5"x5.5". Please submit artwork to [email protected].

AD JOURNAL - QUARTER PAGE (B&W)
$350

This is for a vertical quarter page ad in black/white. The dimensions are 4.25"x5.5". Please submit artwork to [email protected].

AD JOURNAL - BUSINESS CARD (B&W)
$175

This is for a horizontal business card sized ad in black/white. The dimensions are 3.5"x2". Please submit artwork to [email protected].

