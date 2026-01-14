Forever Parks Foundation Of Pearland

Hosted by

Forever Parks Foundation Of Pearland

About this event

Mayor Kevin Cole's Charity Golf Event 2026

2509 Country Club Dr

Pearland, TX 77581, USA

Forever Parks Headliner Sponsor
$5,000

Two four-person teams | Recognition at Awards Presentations | Sponsor Board Recognition | Four single hole sponsorships | Four additional guests for dinner

Playground Sponsor
$3,500

One four-person team | Recognition at Awards Presentation | Sponsor Board Recognition |Three single hole sponsorship signs | Two additional guest for dinner

We-Go Swing Sponsor
$2,500

One four-person team | Two single hole sponsorship signs | Sponsor board recognition

Music-Play Sponsor
$1,500

One four-person team | One single hole sponsorship sign | Sponsor board recognition

Sensory Tunnel Sponsor
$1,000

One four-person team |
Two hole signs

Dinner Sponsor (Non-Player)
$1,000

Dinner for four at Event Awards Dinner | Recognition on Sponsor Banner | Recognition at Awards Dinner

Friendship Sponsor (Non-Player)
$500

Signage at Awards Location | Dinner for two

Beverage Cart Sponsor (Non Player)
$500

Signage on beverage cart (four available) | Dinner
for two

Sha-Boozie Putt Contest Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Tent at Sha-Boozie Putt Competition on Course's Practice Green | One Hole Sign

Tent Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Tent at a Selected Hole Location | One Hole Sign

Parks Supporter (Non-Player)
$250

Signage at two holes to be determined

Hole Sponsor
$120

Signage at hole number to be determined

We-Saw (Team of Four)
$600

One four-person team

Single Swing (Individual Golfer)
$150

Individual player to be assigned to a team

Add a donation for Forever Parks Foundation Of Pearland

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