Mayor Kevin Cole's Charity Golf Event 2026

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About this event
Two four-person teams | Recognition at Awards Presentations | Sponsor Board Recognition | Four single hole sponsorships | Four additional guests for dinner
One four-person team | Recognition at Awards Presentation | Sponsor Board Recognition |Three single hole sponsorship signs | Two additional guest for dinner
One four-person team | Two single hole sponsorship signs | Sponsor board recognition
One four-person team | One single hole sponsorship sign | Sponsor board recognition
One four-person team |
Two hole signs
Dinner for four at Event Awards Dinner | Recognition on Sponsor Banner | Recognition at Awards Dinner
Signage at Awards Location | Dinner for two
Signage on beverage cart (four available) | Dinner
for two
Sponsor Tent at Sha-Boozie Putt Competition on Course's Practice Green | One Hole Sign
Sponsor Tent at a Selected Hole Location | One Hole Sign
Signage at two holes to be determined
Signage at hole number to be determined
One four-person team
Individual player to be assigned to a team
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