Harrison Education Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

Hosted by

Harrison Education Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Mayor Raymond J. McDonough Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

440 Parsonage Hill Rd #1161

Short Hills, NJ 07078, USA

General Admission per Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full golf tournament including continental breakfast

General Admission per Player
$200

Enjoy the full golf tournament including continental breakfast

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a luncheon program, your name will be displayed at the tee and in our annual ad book

Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a breakfast program and your name will be displayed in our annual ad book

Hole Sponsor
$250

Your name will be displayed at the tee and in our annual ad book

Ad Book Sponsor
$150

Your name will be displayed in our annual ad book

General Admission for Elks Luncheon only
$50

Buffet Luncheon at the Harrison/East Newark Elks #2326, located at 406 Harrison Avenue. Start time is 2:30PM

Add a donation for Harrison Education Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

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