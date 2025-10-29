Mayor Raymond J. McDonough Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full golf tournament including continental breakfast
Enjoy the full golf tournament including continental breakfast
Sponsor a luncheon program, your name will be displayed at the tee and in our annual ad book
Sponsor a breakfast program and your name will be displayed in our annual ad book
Your name will be displayed at the tee and in our annual ad book
Your name will be displayed in our annual ad book
Buffet Luncheon at the Harrison/East Newark Elks #2326, located at 406 Harrison Avenue. Start time is 2:30PM
$
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