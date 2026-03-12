Riverside Arts Council

Hosted by

Riverside Arts Council

About this event

Sales closed

Mayor's Ball for the Arts 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3635 Market St, Riverside, CA 92501, USA

The Mission Inn item
The Mission Inn
$60

Starting bid

Artist: Martin Tobias

Medium: Colored Embossed Etching

Value: $100

Unframed


Route 395 Near June Lake item
Route 395 Near June Lake
$125

Starting bid

Artist: Michael Elderman

Medium: Digital Color Photograph Print

Value: $350

Unframed


Untitled item
Untitled
$150

Starting bid

Artist: Carlos Puma

Medium:

Value: $500

Hang Ready

It's All Oranges Themed Gift Basket item
It's All Oranges Themed Gift Basket item
It's All Oranges Themed Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: Mrs. Tiggy Winkles

Value: $147

Wild Horses item
Wild Horses
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Carla Bender

Medium: Photography

Value: $500

Framed

Dudamel's Hall item
Dudamel's Hall
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Miguel Vazquez

Medium: Photography

Value: $200

Framed


Sin Permiso item
Sin Permiso
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Barbara Simpson-Lara

Medium: Mixed Media Collage

Value: $175

Framed

Grand Piano Man item
Grand Piano Man
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Debra Wachsman

Medium: Photography

Value: $150

Framed


Dancer item
Dancer
$85

Starting bid

Artist: Daniel Jester

Medium: Photography

Value: $150

Framed

Orange Alight item
Orange Alight
$85

Starting bid

Artist: Mindy Griffith

Medium: Chin-Colle Monotype

Value: $175

Hang Ready

The Riverside Collection Gift Basket item
The Riverside Collection Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Marissa Peterson

Value: $200

Frankenflower Kitty item
Frankenflower Kitty
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Debra Varvi

Medium: Dry Point Print

Value: $25

Unframed

Lechuya item
Lechuya
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Debra Varvi

Medium: Linocut Print

Value: $35

Unframed

Frankenbeetle item
Frankenbeetle
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Debra Varvi

Medium: Dry Point Print

Value: $25

Unframed

Cruisin Dog item
Cruisin Dog
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Tim Lynch

Medium: Acrylic

Value: $150

Framed

Summer Colors item
Summer Colors
$65

Starting bid

Artist: Donna Morin

Medium: Acrylic

Value: $100

Hang Ready

A Night in Downtown Riverside item
A Night in Downtown Riverside
$25

Starting bid

Artist: Carlos Puma

Medium: Photography

Value: $100

Unframed Print

Untitled item
Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Artist: Carlos Puma

Medium: Photography

Value: $100

Unframed Print

Canyon item
Canyon
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Carla Bender

Medium: Photography

Value: $500

Framed Print

Toulouse item
Toulouse
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)

Medium: Photography

Value: $200

Framed Print


Flowers item
Flowers
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)

Medium: Cyanotype

Value: $275

Framed Print

Imagining Salvador item
Imagining Salvador
$15

Starting bid

Artist: Gwen Melby

Medium: Poster Print

Value: $25

Imagining the Future of Reading

Untitled item
Untitled
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Robert Jacka

Medium: Watercolor

Value: $125

Framed Print

Nature is King item
Nature is King
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Raymond Fernandez

Medium: Acrylic

Value: $125


Heritage of the City of Riverside item
Heritage of the City of Riverside item
Heritage of the City of Riverside
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Martin Tobias

Medium: Colored Print

Value: $50

Unframed


Shadow Raices item
Shadow Raices
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Cosme Cordova

Medium: Mixed Media

Value: $250

Framed


Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Cafe Oro Dos Aztecas

Value: $65

Darryl Goes to Japan item
Darryl Goes to Japan
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Katrin Wiese

Medium: Color Laser Print

Value: $80

Framed

Ensenada Study 2024 item
Ensenada Study 2024
$80

Starting bid

Artist: Mark Schooley

Medium: Mixed Media

Value: $100

Framed

Riverside Themed Gift Basket item
Riverside Themed Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Mission Inn Foundation
Value: $90

Downtown Riverside Date Night Package item
Downtown Riverside Date Night Package
$250

Starting bid

Includes a one-night stay at a Hyatt hotel (parking included), a bottle of wine with two stemless wine glasses, and a gift card for dinner for two at the Mission Inn restaurant.
Donated by: Mission Inn and the Hyatt Place
Value: $500

Stevie Nicks Centerpiece item
Stevie Nicks Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Freddy Mercury Centerpiece item
Freddy Mercury Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Freddy Mercury Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Stevie Wonder Centerpiece item
Stevie Wonder Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Stevie Wonder Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Nirvana Centerpiece item
Nirvana Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Nirvana Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Rolling Stones Centerpiece item
Rolling Stones Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Rolling Stones Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Paul McCartney Centerpiece item
Paul McCartney Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Paul McCartney Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Pink Floyd Centerpiece item
Pink Floyd Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Pink Floyd Record with Record player. Artist: Raymond Fernandez. Raymond Fernandez is an abstract, contemporary, and visionary artist whose work is a spiritual journey driven by the need to create. 
Born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Raymond has done art shows and commissioned work throughout Southern California and Mexico. 
“My style varies but my heart is steady in my hope to convey a vision of love, beauty, joy and mystery. I do what I do as a form of healing expression of Love that I hope translates to others.”

Ringo Starr Centerpiece item
Ringo Starr Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Ringo Starr Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

John Lennon Centerpiece item
John Lennon Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

George Harrison Centerpiece item
George Harrison Centerpiece
$100

Starting bid

Hand Painted George Harrison Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

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