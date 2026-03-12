Mayor's Ball for the Arts 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Artist: Martin Tobias
Medium: Colored Embossed Etching
Value: $100
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Michael Elderman
Medium: Digital Color Photograph Print
Value: $350
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Carlos Puma
Medium:
Value: $500
Hang Ready
Starting bid
Donated by: Mrs. Tiggy Winkles
Value: $147
Starting bid
Artist: Carla Bender
Medium: Photography
Value: $500
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Miguel Vazquez
Medium: Photography
Value: $200
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Barbara Simpson-Lara
Medium: Mixed Media Collage
Value: $175
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Debra Wachsman
Medium: Photography
Value: $150
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Daniel Jester
Medium: Photography
Value: $150
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Mindy Griffith
Medium: Chin-Colle Monotype
Value: $175
Hang Ready
Starting bid
Donated by: Marissa Peterson
Value: $200
Starting bid
Artist: Debra Varvi
Medium: Dry Point Print
Value: $25
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Debra Varvi
Medium: Linocut Print
Value: $35
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Debra Varvi
Medium: Dry Point Print
Value: $25
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Tim Lynch
Medium: Acrylic
Value: $150
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Donna Morin
Medium: Acrylic
Value: $100
Hang Ready
Starting bid
Artist: Carlos Puma
Medium: Photography
Value: $100
Unframed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Carlos Puma
Medium: Photography
Value: $100
Unframed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Carla Bender
Medium: Photography
Value: $500
Framed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)
Medium: Photography
Value: $200
Framed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)
Medium: Cyanotype
Value: $275
Framed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Gwen Melby
Medium: Poster Print
Value: $25
Imagining the Future of Reading
Starting bid
Artist: Robert Jacka
Medium: Watercolor
Value: $125
Framed Print
Starting bid
Artist: Raymond Fernandez
Medium: Acrylic
Value: $125
Starting bid
Artist: Martin Tobias
Medium: Colored Print
Value: $50
Unframed
Starting bid
Artist: Cosme Cordova
Medium: Mixed Media
Value: $250
Framed
Starting bid
Donated by: Cafe Oro Dos Aztecas
Value: $65
Starting bid
Artist: Katrin Wiese
Medium: Color Laser Print
Value: $80
Framed
Starting bid
Artist: Mark Schooley
Medium: Mixed Media
Value: $100
Framed
Starting bid
Donated by: Mission Inn Foundation
Value: $90
Starting bid
Includes a one-night stay at a Hyatt hotel (parking included), a bottle of wine with two stemless wine glasses, and a gift card for dinner for two at the Mission Inn restaurant.
Donated by: Mission Inn and the Hyatt Place
Value: $500
Starting bid
Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Freddy Mercury Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Stevie Wonder Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Nirvana Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Rolling Stones Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Paul McCartney Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Pink Floyd Record with Record player. Artist: Raymond Fernandez. Raymond Fernandez is an abstract, contemporary, and visionary artist whose work is a spiritual journey driven by the need to create.
Born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Raymond has done art shows and commissioned work throughout Southern California and Mexico.
“My style varies but my heart is steady in my hope to convey a vision of love, beauty, joy and mystery. I do what I do as a form of healing expression of Love that I hope translates to others.”
Starting bid
Hand Painted Ringo Starr Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Starting bid
Hand Painted George Harrison Record with Record player. Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
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