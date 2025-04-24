Mayor’s Cup Raffle

Fight Camp Complete Punching Bag Home System
$10
A $1500 value! Premium equipment & smart technology to deliver fitness that strengthens your body and mind.
Floyd Mayweather autographed boxing glove
$10
1 boxing glove signed by Hall of Famer and TBE Floyd Mayweather!
Sammy Sosa autographed baseball
$10
Baseball signed by Hall of Famer Sammy Sosa!
Official Royce Gracie BJJ GI
$10
Official Royce Gracie BJJ GI!
Mayhem Miller autographed UFC gloves
$10
UFC gloves signed by top ranked middleweight MMA fighter Mayhem Miller!
