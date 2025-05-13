Minot Area Youth Sportsman Club Inc
MAYSC Volunteer Sign-Up
Minot Gun Club
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #1 Volunteer
May 27th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Steak Night #1 Volunteer
June 4th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup 3) Dishes
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #2 Volunteer
June 10th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Steak Night #2 Volunteer
June 18th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup 3) Dishes
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #3 Volunteer
June 24th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #4 Volunteer
July 8th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #5 Volunteer
July 15th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Steak Night #3 Volunteer
July 23rd, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup 3) Dishes
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #6 Volunteer
August 12th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(2 Hours) 1st Shift: Skeet & Five-Stand Day Volunteer
August 17th, 2025 from 1pm-3pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(2 Hours) 2nd Shift: Skeet & Five-Stand Day Volunteer
August 17th, 2025 from 2pm-4pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #7 Volunteer
August 26th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #8 Volunteer
September 9th, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(3 Hours) - Big 50 #9 Volunteer
September 23rd, 2025 from 6pm-9pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(2 Hours) 1st Shift: Night Shoot Volunteer
September 27th, 2025 from 8pm-10pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
(2 Hours) 2nd Shift: Night Shoot Volunteer
September 27th, 2025 from 9pm-11pm Volunteer Duties: 1) Scoring and Filling Houses 2) Club Cleanup
