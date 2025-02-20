Mazie’s Mission Raffle – Win Big & Save Lives! 🎟️🐾
Beauty Bonanza
$15
Day of Beauty package – total value $228
Bellezza Salon Suites - Location - 6101 Windhaven Pkwy #150, Plano, TX 75093
The Polished Elite - Pedicure value - $50
James Burns Hair Studio - Blowout value - $50
Package also contains:
o Musee Lavendar/Lime Shower Steamers - $24
o BeautyCounter Sugar Buff Beauty Polish – Lemongrass - $65
o Spongelle – coconut/verbena - $16
o Shower loofa sponge - $3
o Nest Grapefruit candle - $20
Golden Ticket Free Carwash Package
$25
Quick and Clean car wash – 7 Chances to Win
Location - 6312 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024
o Golden Ticket #1 (1 winner) – 1 year unlimited washes = $480 value
o Golden Ticket #2 – (2 winners) 6 months unlimited washes = $240 value
o Golden Ticket #3 – 3 months unlimited washes (4 winners) = $120 value
Dogs Day Out - Mobile Grooming Package
$15
Pet Spa Day package – total value $216
Aussie Mobile Pet Groom - $150 in Services
Package also contains:
o Just a girl who loves dogs bag - $10
o JP Pet Wild Ginger dog spray - $13
o Rubber duck toy - $3
o Duck towel hoodie - $20
o Grooming wipes - $10
o Good Dog tearless shampoo - $10
$100 Certificate toward Grooming or Boarding Your Pet
$10
Our Friends at Stonebrook Family Pet Clinic would LOVE to meet you and your beloved pet!
Dr. Buffington and his amazing team have been providing veterinary, grooming and boarding services to Frisco and the surrounding area since 1997. Your pet will love visiting Stonebrook for a spa day or boarding stay!
