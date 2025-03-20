Michael Brothers Cares

Hosted by

Michael Brothers Cares

About this event

MB Cares 3rd Annual Golf Outing

800 Rock Run Rd

Elizabeth, PA 15037, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company Info/Logo Full Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Dinner Sponsor Hole Sponsor Foursome Included

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company Info/Logo 1/2 Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Drink Sponsor Hole Sponsor Twosome Included

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing Hole Sponsor Listed as Hot Dog Sponsor at Turn

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing. Hole Sponsor

Contest Sponsor
$250

Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and more

Hole Sponsor
$100

Includes Sign Placement at Hole

Foursome Group
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Single Golfer
$150
Dinner Only
$50
50/50 - Arms Length
$20

Arms Length of 50/50 Raffle Tickets

50/50 - 3 Tickets
$5

3 50/50 Tickets for $5

Basket Raffle Tickets- Arms Length
$20

Arms Length of tickets for Basket Raffle

Basket Raffle- 3 Tickets
$5

3 Tickets for Basket Raffle

Mulligan Cards
$20

1 Card with 4 Mulligans for $20

Red Tee Option
$20

Purchase a Red Tee Option for 4 tees for $20 to hit off the Red Tees at 1 hole for your group.

Dice Game
$20

Purchase to Roll the dice on hole #15.


Roll a #6 and you hit from the Blues

Roll a #5 and you hit from the Whites

Roll a #4 and you hit from the Reds

Roll a #3 and you hit from the Gold

Roll a #2 and you hit from 200yds out

Roll a #1 and you hit from 100yds out

Land on the Green
$5

If your drive lands on the Green, you can pay $5 for the chance to have a raffle ticket drawn and win a FREE ROUND OF GOLF!

Add a donation for Michael Brothers Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!