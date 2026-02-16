MB Cares 4th Annual Golf Outing

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Company Info/Logo Full Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Dinner Sponsor Hole Sponsor Foursome Included
Company Info/Logo 1/2 Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Drink Sponsor Hole Sponsor Twosome Included
Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing Hole Sponsor Listed as Hot Dog Sponsor at Turn
Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing. Hole Sponsor
Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and more
Includes Sign Placement at Hole
$
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