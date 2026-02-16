Michael Brothers Cares

Hosted by

Michael Brothers Cares

About this event

MB Cares 4th Annual Golf Outing

800 Rock Run Rd

Elizabeth, PA 15037, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company Info/Logo Full Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Dinner Sponsor Hole Sponsor Foursome Included

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company Info/Logo 1/2 Page AD. Company Banner Displayed Listed on all Digital Marketing Listed as Drink Sponsor Hole Sponsor Twosome Included

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing Hole Sponsor Listed as Hot Dog Sponsor at Turn

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Company Logo on Printed Material Listed on all Digital Marketing. Hole Sponsor

Contest Sponsor
$250

Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and more

Hole Sponsor
$100

Includes Sign Placement at Hole

Foursome Group
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Single Golfer
$150
Dinner Only
$50
Add a donation for Michael Brothers Cares

$

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