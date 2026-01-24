MBU - Test

This class offers two merit badges in one session. If you want to earn only one of these badges, be prepared to occupy yourself while the other merit badge is signed off. Scouts are not permitted to leave the class area until the session is over.



1. Coin Collecting:

- Bring the coins for each requirement in separate ziploc bags, envelopes, or containers; #4 (16 coins) #7-one of them.



2. Collections: You need to already have a collection in order to be able to speak about it and show some parts of it during the class (or you can show pictures for bulky items). The collection needs to have some "monetary" value in order to dicuss investing strategy. Do #1, #5a-5b-5c-5d-5e-5f, #7.