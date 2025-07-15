MCA Membership FY2026

FY26 Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: July 1

Alumni Membership

Affiliate Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1

Not an Aggie no worries you still can support and gain the same benefits as our alumni. Spouse, Parent or just a supporter of our beloved A&T!

First Year Alumni
Free

Valid for one year

Welcome New Aggie to the Alumni Family! As a welcome we would like to sponsor your first year on us. We ask that you connect with the chapter and get involved. Can't wait to connect. Aggie Pride!

