MCA Nature's Palette Shop

About this shop
Acrylic on canvas, 12” x 16”
Acrylic on Canvas, 16” x 20”
Acrylic on Canvas, 16” x 20”
Fine silver, sterling silver, delica beads, garnet, 10" x 10"
Fine silver, sterling silver, delica beads, freshwater pearls, 10" x 10"
Watercolor, 8 X 10" framed
Watercolor, 11" x 14" framed
Digital Photography, 11” x 14”
Acrylic on canvas, 20” x 2O”
Oil on Canvas, 24” x 36”
Acrylic on Canvas, 8" x 8"
Acrylic on Canvas, 8" x 8"
Watercolor on paper, 9" x 12"
Stretched canvas print (original is Acrylic on stretched canvas), 12" x 24"
Acrylic on stretched canvas, 8" x 24"
Photography 11" x 14", unframed
Dip pen and ink, 16” x 20”
Photography, 25" x 19"
Acrylic on board, 25” x 17”
Wool, 18”
Colored Pencil, 11” x 14”
Colored Pencil, 11” x 14”
Oil on Panel, 6"x6"
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