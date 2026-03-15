Montgomery Center For The Arts, Inc.

Offered by

Montgomery Center For The Arts, Inc.

About this shop

MCA Nature's Palette Shop

Aline Carriere - Solitude item
Aline Carriere - Solitude
$120

Acrylic on canvas, 12” x 16”

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Amber Harvey - Blue Jay item
Amber Harvey - Blue Jay
$400

Acrylic on Canvas, 16” x 20”

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Amber Harvey - Northern Cardinal item
Amber Harvey - Northern Cardinal
$350

Acrylic on Canvas, 16” x 20”

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Anne Jones - Echolalia item
Anne Jones - Echolalia
$450

Fine silver, sterling silver, delica beads, garnet, 10" x 10"

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Anne Jones - Long Time Passing item
Anne Jones - Long Time Passing
$750

Fine silver, sterling silver, delica beads, freshwater pearls, 10" x 10"

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Annette Goyne - "I've Got Rhythm!" item
Annette Goyne - "I've Got Rhythm!"
$150

Watercolor, 8 X 10" framed

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Annette Goyne - "Wigeon Wingbeats - Headed North" item
Annette Goyne - "Wigeon Wingbeats - Headed North"
$300

Watercolor, 11" x 14" framed

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Diane Leary - Snow Geese in Flight item
Diane Leary - Snow Geese in Flight
$60

Digital Photography, 11” x 14”

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El Towle - On The Vine item
El Towle - On The Vine
$600

Acrylic on canvas, 20” x 2O”

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El Towle - Seven Egrets On Lake Champlain item
El Towle - Seven Egrets On Lake Champlain
$840

Oil on Canvas, 24” x 36”

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Elizabeth Cleary - A Flower's Calling item
Elizabeth Cleary - A Flower's Calling
$225

Acrylic on Canvas, 8" x 8"

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Elizabeth Cleary - Summer Silhouette item
Elizabeth Cleary - Summer Silhouette
$225

Acrylic on Canvas, 8" x 8"

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Emily Hayes - Maple Ridge Rhythms item
Emily Hayes - Maple Ridge Rhythms
$100

Watercolor on paper, 9" x 12"

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Gina McHugh - Dandelion item
Gina McHugh - Dandelion
$150

Stretched canvas print (original is Acrylic on stretched canvas), 12" x 24" 

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Gina McHugh - Twirling Tree Art - Forest Melody item
Gina McHugh - Twirling Tree Art - Forest Melody
$495

Acrylic on stretched canvas, 8" x 24"

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Melissa Haberman - Brier Island Treasures
$75

Photography 11" x 14", unframed

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Patrick Murphy - The Woods item
Patrick Murphy - The Woods
$500

Dip pen and ink, 16” x 20”

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Ralph Zimmerman - Early Morning Flight - Pelicans Over Monte item
Ralph Zimmerman - Early Morning Flight - Pelicans Over Monte item
Ralph Zimmerman - Early Morning Flight - Pelicans Over Monte
$350

Photography, 25" x 19"

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Rebecca Anne Bennett - Frank’s Cardinal item
Rebecca Anne Bennett - Frank’s Cardinal
$400

Acrylic on board, 25” x 17”

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Roberta Wendel - Wood Slab Rug item
Roberta Wendel - Wood Slab Rug
$250

Wool, 18”

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Stephanie Garguilo - Charming chickadee item
Stephanie Garguilo - Charming chickadee
$110

Colored Pencil, 11” x 14”

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Stephanie Garguilo - Mushroom Nymph item
Stephanie Garguilo - Mushroom Nymph
$80

Colored Pencil, 11” x 14”

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Talia Roberts - May at Lake Wiloughby
$400

Oil on Panel, 6"x6"

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