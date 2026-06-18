Skills & Drills Basketball Camp

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Co-ed Basketball Camp -August 7 & 8 @ 9:00-10:30am
All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.
Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.
Girls Basketball Camp - August 7 & 8 @ 12:00-1:30pm
All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.
Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.
Boys Basketball Camp - August 7 & 8 @ 2:00-3:30pm
All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.
Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.
Boys Basketball Camp - August 14 @ 5:30-7:30pm & August 15 @ 9:00-11:00am
All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.
Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.
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