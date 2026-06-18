Yellow text reading "SKILLS & DRILLS 1ST - 8TH GRADE BASKETBALL CAMPS" is overlaid on a blurred background of a basketball court with a basketball visible on the right.
Mannahouse Christian Academy

Hosted by

Mannahouse Christian Academy

About this event

Skills & Drills Basketball Camp

9200 NE Fremont St

Portland, OR 97220, USA

Entering 1st - 3rd grade: August 7 & 8
$100
Available until Aug 4

Co-ed Basketball Camp -August 7 & 8 @ 9:00-10:30am

All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.

Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.

Girls Entering 4th - 6th grade: August 7 & 8
$100
Available until Aug 4

Girls Basketball Camp - August 7 & 8 @ 12:00-1:30pm

All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.

Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.

Boys Entering 4th - 6th grade: August 7 & 8
$100
Available until Aug 4

Boys Basketball Camp - August 7 & 8 @ 2:00-3:30pm

All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.

Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.

Boys Entering 7th - 8th grade: August 14 & 15
$100
Available until Aug 11

Boys Basketball Camp - August 14 @ 5:30-7:30pm & August 15 @ 9:00-11:00am

All sessions are held at the Mannahouse Christian Academy - Portland Campus.

Wear breathable basketball clothes, basketball shoes, and bring a refillable water bottle and a basketball.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!