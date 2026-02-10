MCA'sAnnual Auction - Celebrating 33 years of Faith, Family, & Future

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Make your home the best place to be! This basket is filled with entertainment and treats for the ultimate family fun night. Perfect for busy families looking to slow down and reconnect.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bring beauty and joy to your backyard with this Bloom & Grow Garden Basket! Filled with gardening essentials and thoughtful extras, this basket is perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. A wonderful way to nurture plants—and peaceful moments outdoors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!