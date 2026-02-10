Hosted by

McMinville Christian Academy

About this event

MCA'sAnnual Auction - Celebrating 33 years of Faith, Family, & Future

Father Son/Fishing Basket
$150

Starting bid

Looking for the perfect way to spend quality time together? This Father & Son Fishing Basket has everything needed for a fun day by the water. Great for beginners or seasoned anglers, it’s designed to inspire teamwork, laughter, and shared experiences.

Family Fun Night
$150

Starting bid

Make your home the best place to be! This basket is filled with entertainment and treats for the ultimate family fun night. Perfect for busy families looking to slow down and reconnect.

BBQ Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fire up the grill and gather your family and friends! This Backyard BBQ Basket includes everything you need for a delicious outdoor cookout. From grilling tools to tasty sauces and fun extras, it’s perfect for summer evenings, game days, and weekend gatherings.

Fire Pit Basket
$150

Starting bid

Bring comfort and connection outdoors with this Fireside Fun Basket. Filled with cozy essentials, treats, and fire-side favorites, it’s ideal for storytelling, s’mores, and meaningful moments together.

Garden Basket
$150

Starting bid

Bring beauty and joy to your backyard with this Bloom & Grow Garden Basket! Filled with gardening essentials and thoughtful extras, this basket is perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. A wonderful way to nurture plants—and peaceful moments outdoors.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!