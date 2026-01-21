MCC All Day Childcare

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Please enter amount according to registration form.
Minimum (3) consecutive weeks at $1,200.00
-or-
Payment in FULL for 8 weeks: $3,040.00
or payment plans of (4) at $767.50 each
Payment in FULL for 6 weeks: $2,240.00
or payment plans of (4) at $567.50 each
Payment in FULL for 4 weeks: $1,520.00
or payment plans of (4) at $387.50 each
MCC's Children & Families Summer Smiles Program runs from June 1 - July 24, 2026. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch orders are available upon request and at a minimal fee. Please be sure children bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.
There'll be arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and so much more! Registration deadline is Friday, May 15th. If space is still available after the deadline date, there will be a $25 late registration fee.
Only if needed and ONE (1) per family. Programs at MCC require a valid annual MCC membership. If you are new or need to renew your membership, please add it to your purchase. If you are not sure if you are a member, please call us to confirm. Mahalo!
MCC's Children & Families Fall Intersession runs from October 5-9, 2026. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch orders are available upon request and at a minimal fee. Please be sure children bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.
There'll be arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and so much more! Registration deadline is Friday, September 11th. If space is still available after the deadline date, there will be a $25 late registration fee.
Please enter amount according to registration form.
Payment for FULL Program: $720.00
Payment for (1) week: $320.00
Payment for (1) week + (1) day: $400.00
MCC's Children & Families Winter Adventure Program runs from December 21, 2026 - January 4, 2027. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch orders are available upon request and at a minimal fee. Please be sure children bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.
There'll be arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and so much more! Registration deadline is Friday, December 4th. If space is still available after the deadline date, there will be a $25 late registration fee.
MCC's Children & Families Spring Adventure Program runs from March 15-19, 2027. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch orders are available upon request and at a minimal fee. Please be sure children bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.
There'll be arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and so much more! Registration deadline is Friday, February 26th. If space is still available after the deadline date, there will be a $25 late registration fee.
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