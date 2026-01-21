MCC All Day Childcare

Please enter amount according to registration form.





Minimum (3) consecutive weeks at $1,200.00

-or-





Payment in FULL for 8 weeks: $3,040.00

or payment plans of (4) at $767.50 each





Payment in FULL for 6 weeks: $2,240.00

or payment plans of (4) at $567.50 each





Payment in FULL for 4 weeks: $1,520.00

or payment plans of (4) at $387.50 each





MCC's Children & Families Summer Smiles Program runs from June 1 - July 24, 2026. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch orders are available upon request and at a minimal fee. Please be sure children bring a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.





There'll be arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor activities and so much more! Registration deadline is Friday, May 15th. If space is still available after the deadline date, there will be a $25 late registration fee.