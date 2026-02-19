MCC Casino Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $650
Donated By: MCC Golf Shop
10.5 degree
MWD-Qi4D MR50 10.5/Rh R
Starting bid
Value: $380
Donated By: MCC Golf Shop
10.5 degree
MWD-Qi4D Steal #3/Rh R
Starting bid
Value: $400
Donated By: MOJO Fit Studios
One Month Unlimited Mojo, Manduka Yoga Mat, Lululemon Bag, ALO Socks, LMNT Variety Pack
Starting bid
Value: $109
Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited
The Wingman Mini is a compact speaker that allows you to listen to your favorite tunes and get audible distances around the course. Ideal for both walkers and riders! Audible GPS distances in a compact design, Music and GPS made effortless, & Built for walking or riding
Starting bid
Value: $275
Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited
You The Fan North Dakota State Bison 2x4 Cornhole Game & Wild Sports Cornhole Multi LED Light
Includes two standard 2x4 cornhole boards and eight cornhole bags. This cornhole board and bag set comes with two LED rings that flash with seven different color options.
Starting bid
Value: $684
Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited
Solo Stove Yukon + Stand 2.0 (Stainless Steel), Solo Stove Yukon Shelter (Black), Solo Stove Starter Packs, Coghlan's Telescoping Fork (x4), Marshmallows, Hershey Chocolate, & Graham Crackers
Starting bid
Value: $500
Donated By: Ryan & Megan Bergseth
Vikings vs Packers Home Game - Section 116, Row 22, Seats 1 & 2 (Date TBD)
Starting bid
Value: $155
Donated By: Dakotah Bank
Branded TP5s, $50 GC to Ziti's, $50 GC MCC Golf Shop
Starting bid
Value: $250
Donated By: Bergseth Bros
August Schell's Neon Beer Sign
Dimensions: 7.5H x 16W
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated By: Center for Plastic Surgery & Medspa Wellness
VIVID Brightening Serum, Renewing HA Serum, Prelude Facial Treatment Cleanser, Howard Soap Co. Body Cream, Revision Skincare Hydrating Biocellulose Mask, Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher, Cloud Socks, Eucalyptus Mint Shower Steamer, Scrunchie & Eye Mask
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated By: Roers (Marilyn Doeden)
Branded Basket - Blanket, Folding Lawn Chair, & Tumbler
Starting bid
Value: $999
Donated By: Moorhead Country Club
George Staag Bottle with 2 Custom MCC Branded Whiskey Glasses
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated By: Moorhead Country Club
2XO Bourbon Bottle with 2 Custom MCC Branded Whiskey Glasses
Starting bid
Value: $575
Donated By: Jordan Christianson
Two hats & two pairs of sunglasses
Sunglasses: Isla (Not Polarized) and Mainsail (Polarized)
Starting bid
Value: $1,100
Donated By: MCC Golf Shop
Taylormade Set (5-PW, GW)
Qi Max irons bridge the gap between the distance and forgiveness you demand, and the superior sound and feel you desire throughout the bag. Packaged in an updated aspirational design, Qi Max irons are our most complete game improvement irons, ever.
Starting bid
Sick of waking up early to secure your Saturday tee time? The highest bidder will receive a standing tee time every Saturday for the entire season. Enjoy the consistency, convenience, and peace of mind knowing your weekend golf plans are set all season long.
Starting bid
Tired of parking far from the action? Enjoy the convenience of a permanent reserved parking spot located right next to the pool entrance. Skip the long walks and make every pool visit easy and stress free. (Parking spot is valid for a year)
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Donated By: JT Lawn Services
4 Applications of Weed Control, Irrigation Startup/Blow Out, & JT Lawn Servcies RTIC 32 QT Cooler
Starting bid
Value: $850
Donate By: TJ Draeger
Experience a private Tour of Italy cooking class at The 1889 for up to eight guests. This experience includes three courses and a dessert, complemented by wine throughout the evening. Enjoy a perfect night out with friends!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated By: Gabriel Metal Casting
Get ready for pool season with this ultimate Pool Basket featuring a tote bag, Skova beach towel, goggles, towel clips, reusable ice cubes, a premade cocktail mixer just add booze, two cooler wine glasses, an inflatable tic tac toe game, and more. Everything you need for a perfect day by the MCC Pool!
Starting bid
Value: $175
Donated By: All Finish Concrete
Enjoy the perfect mix of comfort and flavor with this gift basket featuring a $75 gift card to Alsager Meats, two Swig can koozies, and a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket. A great combination for a relaxing night at home or hosting friends.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Donated By: East Silent Resort (Kristin & Andy Leonard)
Enjoy a two night stay at East Silent Resort in Dent, Minnesota. Relax, unwind, and take in the beauty of lake country with this perfect getaway opportunity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!