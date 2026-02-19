Moorhead Country Club Inc
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Hosted by

Moorhead Country Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

MCC Casino Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2101 N River Dr, Moorhead, MN 56560, USA

Taylormade Qi4D Driver item
Taylormade Qi4D Driver item
Taylormade Qi4D Driver item
Taylormade Qi4D Driver
$400

Starting bid

Value: $650

Donated By: MCC Golf Shop

10.5 degree

MWD-Qi4D MR50 10.5/Rh R

Taylormade Qi4D FWY item
Taylormade Qi4D FWY item
Taylormade Qi4D FWY item
Taylormade Qi4D FWY
$250

Starting bid

Value: $380

Donated By: MCC Golf Shop

10.5 degree

MWD-Qi4D Steal #3/Rh R

Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket
$275

Starting bid

Value: $400

Donated By: MOJO Fit Studios

One Month Unlimited Mojo, Manduka Yoga Mat, Lululemon Bag, ALO Socks, LMNT Variety Pack

Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker item
Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker item
Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker
$50

Starting bid

Value: $109

Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited

The Wingman Mini is a compact speaker that allows you to listen to your favorite tunes and get audible distances around the course. Ideal for both walkers and riders! Audible GPS distances in a compact design, Music and GPS made effortless, & Built for walking or riding

Corn Hole Basket item
Corn Hole Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $275

Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited


You The Fan North Dakota State Bison 2x4 Cornhole Game & Wild Sports Cornhole Multi LED Light


Includes two standard 2x4 cornhole boards and eight cornhole bags. This cornhole board and bag set comes with two LED rings that flash with seven different color options.

Outdoor Fire Kit item
Outdoor Fire Kit item
Outdoor Fire Kit
$400

Starting bid

Value: $684

Donated By: Fabricators Unlimited


Solo Stove Yukon + Stand 2.0 (Stainless Steel), Solo Stove Yukon Shelter (Black), Solo Stove Starter Packs, Coghlan's Telescoping Fork (x4), Marshmallows, Hershey Chocolate, & Graham Crackers

Vikings vs Packers Tickets item
Vikings vs Packers Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Value: $500

Donated By: Ryan & Megan Bergseth

Vikings vs Packers Home Game - Section 116, Row 22, Seats 1 & 2 (Date TBD)

Dakotah Bank Basket item
Dakotah Bank Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value: $155

Donated By: Dakotah Bank

Branded TP5s, $50 GC to Ziti's, $50 GC MCC Golf Shop

Schell's Beer Sign item
Schell's Beer Sign
$120

Starting bid

Value: $250

Donated By: Bergseth Bros

August Schell's Neon Beer Sign

Dimensions: 7.5H x 16W

Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donated By: Center for Plastic Surgery & Medspa Wellness


VIVID Brightening Serum, Renewing HA Serum, Prelude Facial Treatment Cleanser, Howard Soap Co. Body Cream, Revision Skincare Hydrating Biocellulose Mask, Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher, Cloud Socks, Eucalyptus Mint Shower Steamer, Scrunchie & Eye Mask

Roers Branded Basket item
Roers Branded Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100

Donated By: Roers (Marilyn Doeden)

Branded Basket - Blanket, Folding Lawn Chair, & Tumbler

George Staag & Glasses item
George Staag & Glasses item
George Staag & Glasses item
George Staag & Glasses
$400

Starting bid

Value: $999

Donated By: Moorhead Country Club


George Staag Bottle with 2 Custom MCC Branded Whiskey Glasses

2XO Bourbon & Glasses item
2XO Bourbon & Glasses item
2XO Bourbon & Glasses
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150

Donated By: Moorhead Country Club


2XO Bourbon Bottle with 2 Custom MCC Branded Whiskey Glasses

Costa Basket item
Costa Basket item
Costa Basket
$300

Starting bid

Value: $575

Donated By: Jordan Christianson

Two hats & two pairs of sunglasses

Sunglasses: Isla (Not Polarized) and Mainsail (Polarized)

Taylormade Set item
Taylormade Set item
Taylormade Set item
Taylormade Set
$650

Starting bid

Value: $1,100

Donated By: MCC Golf Shop
Taylormade Set (5-PW, GW)


Qi Max irons bridge the gap between the distance and forgiveness you demand, and the superior sound and feel you desire throughout the bag. Packaged in an updated aspirational design, Qi Max irons are our most complete game improvement irons, ever.

Standing Tee Time - Saturday item
Standing Tee Time - Saturday
$500

Starting bid

Sick of waking up early to secure your Saturday tee time? The highest bidder will receive a standing tee time every Saturday for the entire season. Enjoy the consistency, convenience, and peace of mind knowing your weekend golf plans are set all season long.

Pool Parking Spot
$300

Starting bid

Tired of parking far from the action? Enjoy the convenience of a permanent reserved parking spot located right next to the pool entrance. Skip the long walks and make every pool visit easy and stress free. (Parking spot is valid for a year)

JT Lawn Services Kit item
JT Lawn Services Kit item
JT Lawn Services Kit item
JT Lawn Services Kit
$450

Starting bid

Value: $1,000

Donated By: JT Lawn Services


4 Applications of Weed Control, Irrigation Startup/Blow Out, & JT Lawn Servcies RTIC 32 QT Cooler

The 1889 Private Cooking Class
$400

Starting bid

Value: $850

Donate By: TJ Draeger


Experience a private Tour of Italy cooking class at The 1889 for up to eight guests. This experience includes three courses and a dessert, complemented by wine throughout the evening. Enjoy a perfect night out with friends!

Pool Basket item
Pool Basket item
Pool Basket
$80

Starting bid

Value: $200
Donated By: Gabriel Metal Casting


Get ready for pool season with this ultimate Pool Basket featuring a tote bag, Skova beach towel, goggles, towel clips, reusable ice cubes, a premade cocktail mixer just add booze, two cooler wine glasses, an inflatable tic tac toe game, and more. Everything you need for a perfect day by the MCC Pool!

All Snuggled Up Basket item
All Snuggled Up Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value: $175

Donated By: All Finish Concrete


Enjoy the perfect mix of comfort and flavor with this gift basket featuring a $75 gift card to Alsager Meats, two Swig can koozies, and a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket. A great combination for a relaxing night at home or hosting friends.

2-Night Stay at East Silent Resort item
2-Night Stay at East Silent Resort item
2-Night Stay at East Silent Resort item
2-Night Stay at East Silent Resort
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500

Donated By: East Silent Resort (Kristin & Andy Leonard)


Enjoy a two night stay at East Silent Resort in Dent, Minnesota. Relax, unwind, and take in the beauty of lake country with this perfect getaway opportunity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!