MCC Spring Art Fundraiser

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Elegant framed artwork (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Elegant centerpiece and easel (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Boquet of three flowers and vase (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges-thank you!
Elegant single flower with card to personalize (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
$
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