Maestro Productions, Inc.

Offered by

Maestro Productions, Inc.

About this shop

MCC Spring Art Fundraiser

Framed Design item
Framed Design item
Framed Design item
Framed Design
$15

Elegant framed artwork (colors and styles may vary)


No refunds or exchanges--thank you!

0
Centerpiece (includes easel) item
Centerpiece (includes easel) item
Centerpiece (includes easel)
$15

Elegant centerpiece and easel (colors and styles may vary)


No refunds or exchanges--thank you!

0
Floral Bouquet (includes vase) item
Floral Bouquet (includes vase) item
Floral Bouquet (includes vase)
$15

Boquet of three flowers and vase (colors and styles may vary)


No refunds or exchanges-thank you!

0
Flower with Card item
Flower with Card
$5

Elegant single flower with card to personalize (colors and styles may vary)


No refunds or exchanges--thank you!

0
Add a donation for Maestro Productions, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!