Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

McCall Moms Bunco and Brunch

1400 Texas Dr

Weatherford, TX 76086, USA

Cattle Baroness Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserved Table for 8

-Sponsor Logo featured at event

-Bottomless mimosas for the table

-Each guest receives: Brunch, 2 raffle tickets, 2 Dead or Alive game tickets

Ranch Boss Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserved Table for 8

-Sponsor Logo featured at event

-Mini bottle of champagne for each guest

-Each guest receives: Brunch, 1 raffle ticket, 1 Dead or Alive game ticket

Trailblazer Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Perfect for a group of friends! This is the same price as individual tickets, you just get to reserve a whole table for your posse!


-Reserved Table for 8

-Social Media Shoutout

-Each guest receives: Brunch, 1 raffle ticket, 1 Dead or Alive game ticket, 1 drink ticket

Individual ticket
$50

-Brunch

-1 drink ticket

-1 Raffle ticket

-1 Dead or Alive Ticket

Sponsor a Teacher's Ticket
$35

Your contribution will help us cover tickets for any staff that would like to attend the event.

Help Sponsor a teacher
$10

Add a donation for Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

$

