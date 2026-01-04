McCarthy School February 2026 Prize-A-Day Calendar Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this raffle
1 Raffle Ticket for $10
Gets you 28 chances to win with throughout February!
Haitian/Creole:
Yon tike tiraj pou $10 ba ou 28 chans pou genyen pandan tout mwa Fevriye.
Spanish:
Un boleto de rifa de $10 te da 28 opporitunidades de ganar durante todo el mes de febrero.
3 Raffle Tickets for $25
Gets you 84 chances to win with throughout February!
Haitian/Creole:
Twa tike tiraj pou $25 ba ou 84 chans pou genyen pandan tout mwa Fevriye.
Spanish:
Tres boletos de rifa de $25 te da 84 opporitunidades de ganar durante todo el mes de febrero.
