john e mccarthy elementary school

Hosted by

john e mccarthy elementary school

About this raffle

McCarthy School February 2026 Prize-A-Day Calendar Fundraiser

28 Chances to Win!
$10

1 Raffle Ticket for $10

Gets you 28 chances to win with throughout February!


Haitian/Creole:

Yon tike tiraj pou $10 ba ou 28 chans pou genyen pandan tout mwa Fevriye.


Spanish:

Un boleto de rifa de $10 te da 28 opporitunidades de ganar durante todo el mes de febrero.

84 Chances to Win!
$25

3 Raffle Tickets for $25

Gets you 84 chances to win with throughout February!


Haitian/Creole:

Twa tike tiraj pou $25 ba ou 84 chans pou genyen pandan tout mwa Fevriye.


Spanish:

Tres boletos de rifa de $25 te da 84 opporitunidades de ganar durante todo el mes de febrero.

Add a donation for john e mccarthy elementary school

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!