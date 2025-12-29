McClanahan Winter Ceili

About this event
Dinner included
Dinner included
Includes 8 Tickets to the Ceili, Priority Buffet access, half page ad in the program, a goodie basket on the table and a reserved table near the dance floor. (Limited quantities of tables; guarantees that parties are seated together).
Includes 8 Tickets to the Ceili, Priority Buffet Access, and a reserved table near the dance floor. (Limited quantities of tables; guarantees that parties are seated together).
$
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