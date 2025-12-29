McClanahan School Parents Association

Hosted by

McClanahan School Parents Association

About this event

McClanahan Winter Ceili

450 N Whittington Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40222, USA

Youth Ceili Tickets (ages 4-12)
$35

Dinner included

Adult Ceili Ticket
$50

Dinner included



Harp Sponsor
$650

Includes 8 Tickets to the Ceili, Priority Buffet access, half page ad in the program, a goodie basket on the table and a reserved table near the dance floor. (Limited quantities of tables; guarantees that parties are seated together).


Shamrock Sponsor
$450

Includes 8 Tickets to the Ceili, Priority Buffet Access, and a reserved table near the dance floor. (Limited quantities of tables; guarantees that parties are seated together).


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