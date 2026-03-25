Hosted by

Moiliili Community Center

About this event

MCC's Annual Fundraiser Dinner in Collaboration with Temari HI

Cafe Julia 1040 Richards St

Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

MCC volunteer price
$175

1 seat.

Non MCC member ticket price
$250

1 seat.

Sakura Sponsor
$2,500

Table of 10

One Hosted Drink Ticket for Each Guest

Logo Recognition on Stage Screen

GOLD Sponsor
$5,000

Table of 10

Hosted Drink Package for Each Guest

Logo Recognition on Stage Screen

Limited Edition Favor for each Guest

TITLE Sponsor
$10,000

VIP Table of 10

Hosted Drink Package for Each Guest

Hosted Valet Parking for 10 Guests

Logo Recognition on Stage Screen

Limited Edition Favor for each Guest

Add a donation for Moiliili Community Center

$

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