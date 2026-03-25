MCC's Annual Fundraiser Dinner in Collaboration with Temari HI

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About this event
Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
1 seat.
1 seat.
Table of 10
One Hosted Drink Ticket for Each Guest
Logo Recognition on Stage Screen
Table of 10
Hosted Drink Package for Each Guest
Logo Recognition on Stage Screen
Limited Edition Favor for each Guest
VIP Table of 10
Hosted Drink Package for Each Guest
Hosted Valet Parking for 10 Guests
Logo Recognition on Stage Screen
Limited Edition Favor for each Guest
$
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