MCCS's Spring Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You'll be the coolest tailgating family around with this "Loudoun Staycation" wagon "basket." This basket is valued at over $500!
It includes: a picnic basket, an insulated "snackle box," a picnic blanket, a mini boombox Bluetooth speaker, multiple portable yard games (bocce ball, cornhole, and Slammo), 2 travel games to entertain kids on-the-go, an insulated travel ice cream pint, an assortment of gourmet snacks and drinks and cocktail mixes, 2 camp chairs, and 2 car passes for polo matches at Morven Park this summer.
Sticking around and experiencing all Loudoun has to offer this summer? You won't want to miss this kit that's ready-made for all your summer adventures!
Starting bid
This unique basket celebrates the spirit of dreaming big while supporting the incredible talents of local artists, artisans and authors.
Inside you’ll discover a thoughtfully curated collection of creative works, handcrafted goods, and inspiring cookbooks. Each piece tells a story of someone who chose to follow their dream and turn their vision into reality. When you bid on this basket you are supporting the passions of local creators while reminding yourself that YOUR dreams are always within reach.
- [ ] Gift certificates
$75 Knead Wine
$25 Dough Baby Hamilton, VA
- [ ] Books
Pizza Practice by Tara Jensen owner and creator of Dough Baby
Fox’s Kitchen recipe book
2 - 5x7 water color prints by Eva Kay McKinley
2 watercolor print stationary sets by Eva Kay McKinley
Original acrylic painting (Sunflower) by Molly Wagner of Murals by Molly
Original acrylic painting (Nest) by Karmin Buchanan
Candle gift set by Loudon Wicks (includes 2 9 oz candles, 1 brass candle snuffer , 1 bronze wick trimmer )
Navy blue Middleburg ball cap
Fox print cocktail napkins
Starting bid
Embark on a long weekend in the heart of horse and wine country. Start off at the Salamander Middleburg to enjoy a lovely glass of bubbly or cocktail of your choice. Kick back in the Library Bar and peruse the venue's over 639,000 books available for its patrons or bring along your beautiful exclusive stationery from Every Little Something and embark on the old art of meaningful connections through tangible written letters. As the day progresses you can find a little something for everyone at all the beautiful locally owned shops, such as Playroom and the Community Shop Consignment & Thrift (the latter is where we picked up these vintage wooden horse bookends to add to your at home book collection).
A little hungry? No problem. You can choose from King Street Oyster Bar, Oak & Ember or Mt. Defiance Cider & Distillery. As you wrap up the day, pour yourself a glass of Stone Tower's award-winning Wild Boar Brut Rose and light your Solidarity/ Gratitude Candle, designed by refugee women in the U.S.A (20% of proceeds are donated to provide medical care to refugee families around the world). There is always tomorrow to sip your morning coffee from your new Crème de la Crème Middleburg, VA coffee mug and then head on over to Stone Tower and enjoy a complimentary tasting.
We thank you so much for bidding on our basket and we hope that we’ve been able to curate a beautiful experience for you.
With much love,
MCCS 2nd Grade Class
Retail Value $560
Starting bid
3rd grade wants your family to get ready to dive into sunshine and nonstop fun with this ultimate summer-themed raffle basket! Bid on this for perfect for pool days, backyard BBQs, and warm nights with friends and family, this collection is packed with everything you need to make the most of the season. Retail Value over $500
Includes:
Coleman ROADTRIP Grill $300
Bluetooth Speaker for your favorite summer playlists
2 Digital Cameras to capture every sunny memory
Colorful Sidewalk Chalk for creative outdoor fun
Bright Rainbow Pool Float for relaxing in style
Outdoor Grill for the ultimate backyard cookouts
Gift Cards to Brewster’s Ice Cream Shop for a sweet, cool treat
Deluxe S’mores Kit for fireside treats
Craftmix Variety Pack for refreshing summer drinks
Hydration drink mix (Liquid I.V.)
UNO Splash Card Game for poolside entertainment
Family-friendly card games (Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza & more)
Bubbles and outdoor pool and play toys
Kids beach set (net, shovel & accessories)
Kites
Assorted summer snacks and goodies
Whether you're hosting a cookout, heading to the pool, or enjoying a relaxing evening outdoors, this basket has something for everyone. Sun, snacks, games, and good times—everything you need for the perfect summer!
Starting bid
FORE-th Grade is offering an exciting Bryce Golf Getaway. Hit the course with this luxurious collection of golf and lifestyle essentials. Perfect for the golfer who appreciates the finer things.
Includes:
Gift Certificate for $400 to Golf at Bryce Golf Resort
Premium Golf-Themed Embroidered Coasters (Set of 4)
Elegant Golf Keychain/Purse Clip
Inspiring golf themed coffee table book
A day of golf. Timeless style. Lasting memories.
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket is your all-in-one ticket to a delicious night inspired by the flavors of Italy. Featuring high-end coffee, rich, authentic sauces, and a beautiful Italian cookbook included, you’ll have everything you need for a memorable and delicious experience. Including a $60 gift card to Caffe Bottega to purchase all your Italian imported needs.
Pour a glass of wine, turn on some music, and let the conversation flow as effortlessly as perfectly twirled pasta.
Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a lively family feast, or a fun evening with friends, this basket brings the warmth, flavor, and charm of Italy right into your home.
Retail Value $230
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated Italian Kitchen basket donated by Realor Dana Jones includes some excellent items to ensure your next recipe is a success! Upgrade some of your aging cooking items with these fresh items which are included in this beautiful basket: ceramic casserole dish, wood utensils, kitchen towels, Rosemary EVO, Dough Scraper, Rolling Pin, Kitchen Shears, Grater, and bundt pan!
Starting bid
Have you been meaning to get your herb garden started?
Take home this beautifully curated herb basket that includes:
Genovese Basil,
Blue Basil,
Tarragon,
Thyme,
Rosemary,
Lavendar,
Sage,
Flat Italian Parsley,
Cilantro,
Chives,
Eucalyptus,
and edible violas!
Starting bid
Fly One-on-One with an Instructor
One of our highly knowledgeable and friendly flight instructors will guide you through the pre-flight safety check and then handle the taxi and takeoff.
Fly the Plane Yourself
Following takeoff, it’s time for you to take the controls! Your flight instructor will handle the take-off and landing. Everything else will be in your control, and your flight instructor will be standing by to coach you.
30 minutes ground instruction and 30 minutes flight time.
Starting bid
The ultimate reset for your vehicle. Perfect for vehicles that need a complete transformation.
Includes:
Starting bid
The Blackwood Manor Farms July Flower Subscription includes a bouquet once a week for the month in July.
Pickup options are at Blackwood Manor Farms in Lovettsville, or Pikes Peak Lemonade in Leesburg.
(Delivery is also available to locations between Bluemont and Lovettsville, which includes Purcellville).
Starting bid
Bounce Party NOVA offer a wide range of high-quality bounce houses in Northern Virginia! The rental is for 6 hours (valued at $500), valid within Loudoun County & surrounding areas. This rental included delivery, set-up, and take-down.
There are no date restrictions at this time however provide AT least 2 weeks notification if possible to guarantee availability for the date of the rental.
Starting bid
Jackpot Pinball Arcade is Purcellville, Virginia's premier arcade destination, featuring over 50 pinball machines from beloved vintage classics to the latest modern titles, plus a curated selection of video games for all ages. We offer a family-friendly, community-driven space where fun, competition and connection come to life.
The Jackpot Pinball all-day pass allows you to enjoy the arcade for the entire day, with access to a wide selection of pinball machines and other arcade games.
Starting bid
Meadows Farms Nurseries is a family-owned and operated nursery, garden center, and landscaping business serving the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
Starting bid
529 Consign Loudoun is an upscale children's and maternity consignment boutique specializing in the latest trends. Quality is important to them, which is why they are particular about our brands. They not only offer consignment items, but they also have the freshest and most trendy must haves for hip moms and cool kids!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift certificate to be used at Kettles & Grains located in Leesburg, it is Loudoun County's 1st Homebrew Shop where you can brew on premise. Also offered is a large selection of craft can/bottles, glasses/bottles of wine, full menu, and 12 rotating taps!
Starting bid
Wings, Local Beers, Craft Cocktails & Well Crafted Comfort Food make the best gifts!
Starting bid
Let's face it: No educational system is perfect. So, what's the solution?
The answer... differentiated educational content meant to fill the gaps in your child's learning. At What Your Student Needs, they LISTEN to the needs of your child and provide solutions that help your student not just learn but THRIVE!
Starting bid
The Round Hill Arts Center (RHAC) is a vibrant and eclectic gathering place with diverse quality programs where artists and the community interact and explore their creativity. Located in western Loudoun County, they provide a wide range of art and craft classes for the Northern Virginia Region.
This certificate can be used towards Adult Art Classes, Youth Birthday Parties, Summer camps, Ladies Nights, Seasonal Workshops, & more!
Starting bid
MCCS mom Christina Beall is donating $175 of drop-in pet sitting services. Christina is an insured pet sitter who has done pet-sitting professionally since 2022.
Her rates are $25/30 minutes, so this provides you with 7 drop-in visits -- perfect for a weeklong vacation. Or, gone for the weekend? Apply this gift at $35/hour for longer stays.
Service limited within a 15-mile radius of Round Hill, VA. Can be used for dog walking or caring for any household pets or small animals.
Some blackout dates may apply based on scheduling availability.
Expires October 31, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!