MCCS's Spring Silent Auction

Embark on a long weekend in the heart of horse and wine country. Start off at the Salamander Middleburg to enjoy a lovely glass of bubbly or cocktail of your choice. Kick back in the Library Bar and peruse the venue's over 639,000 books available for its patrons or bring along your beautiful exclusive stationery from Every Little Something and embark on the old art of meaningful connections through tangible written letters. As the day progresses you can find a little something for everyone at all the beautiful locally owned shops, such as Playroom and the Community Shop Consignment & Thrift (the latter is where we picked up these vintage wooden horse bookends to add to your at home book collection).



A little hungry? No problem. You can choose from King Street Oyster Bar, Oak & Ember or Mt. Defiance Cider & Distillery. As you wrap up the day, pour yourself a glass of Stone Tower's award-winning Wild Boar Brut Rose and light your Solidarity/ Gratitude Candle, designed by refugee women in the U.S.A (20% of proceeds are donated to provide medical care to refugee families around the world). There is always tomorrow to sip your morning coffee from your new Crème de la Crème Middleburg, VA coffee mug and then head on over to Stone Tower and enjoy a complimentary tasting.



We thank you so much for bidding on our basket and we hope that we’ve been able to curate a beautiful experience for you.



With much love,



MCCS 2nd Grade Class



Retail Value $560