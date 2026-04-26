Hosted by

Mcfable Farm

About this event

Sales closed

Mcfable Farm's Online Auction

Sky Zone item
Sky Zone
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) 90-minute passes to Sky Zone in Grimes, Iowa.

Blank Park Zoo - Behind the Scenes item
Blank Park Zoo - Behind the Scenes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a behind the scenes tour at Blank Park Zoo where you get to interact with one of the zoo animals. Choose your experience from the list of available experiences at blankparkzoo.com.

Lakeside Casino item
Lakeside Casino
$50

Starting bid

Includes a one (1) night stay at Lakeside Casino in Osceola, IA and a $30 casino food voucher.

John Wayne Birthplace - Private Tour item
John Wayne Birthplace - Private Tour
$30

Starting bid

Private tour of the John Wayne Birthplace for up to 6 guests.

KC Signed Football - Creed Humphrey item
KC Signed Football - Creed Humphrey
$50

Starting bid

Kansas City Chiefs Signed Football - Creed Humphrey

IA State Signed Basketball - TJ Otzelberger item
IA State Signed Basketball - TJ Otzelberger
$50

Starting bid

Iowa State Cyclones Signed Basketball - TJ Otzelberger

Refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad item
Refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad
$50

Starting bid

Refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad donated by Michael's Computer Repair.

Pool Package item
Pool Package
$40

Starting bid

Family Pool Pass to Winterset Aquatic Center

Sunscreen

Beach Towel

Summer Basket

Happy Tails Academy item
Happy Tails Academy
$40

Starting bid

5 Free Days of Day Camp

$25 Voucher for Happy Tails Academy

Future Flyers Discovery Flight item
Future Flyers Discovery Flight
$50

Starting bid

Future Flyers Discovery Flight - Includes pre/post Flight discussions on earning a pilot certificate. The flight includes approximately 45 minutes of flight time with the opportunity at the controls of the aircraft.

At the completion of the flight, a free student pilot logbook with the flight time from the discovery flight logged will be provided.


Discovery flight is for one person.

Blue Zoo item
Blue Zoo
$40

Starting bid

Family of Four Season pass to Blue Zoo in West Des Moines, IA.

Iowa Quilt Museum item
Iowa Quilt Museum
$40

Starting bid

One membership to the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset, IA.

Picture Frame item
Picture Frame
$50

Starting bid

Handmade wooden picture frame and 30-minute photography session with LeAnn Tucker.

Pork Package from McFable Farm item
Pork Package from McFable Farm
$100

Starting bid

Farm Raised McFable Farm Pork


Includes:
Sausage x 2

Pork Chops x 2

Ham Roast x 2

Shoulder Roast x 2

Ground Pork x 2

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