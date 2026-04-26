Mcfable Farm's Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Four (4) 90-minute passes to Sky Zone in Grimes, Iowa.
Starting bid
Enjoy a behind the scenes tour at Blank Park Zoo where you get to interact with one of the zoo animals. Choose your experience from the list of available experiences at blankparkzoo.com.
Starting bid
Includes a one (1) night stay at Lakeside Casino in Osceola, IA and a $30 casino food voucher.
Starting bid
Private tour of the John Wayne Birthplace for up to 6 guests.
Starting bid
Kansas City Chiefs Signed Football - Creed Humphrey
Starting bid
Iowa State Cyclones Signed Basketball - TJ Otzelberger
Starting bid
Refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad donated by Michael's Computer Repair.
Starting bid
Family Pool Pass to Winterset Aquatic Center
Sunscreen
Beach Towel
Summer Basket
Starting bid
5 Free Days of Day Camp
$25 Voucher for Happy Tails Academy
Starting bid
Future Flyers Discovery Flight - Includes pre/post Flight discussions on earning a pilot certificate. The flight includes approximately 45 minutes of flight time with the opportunity at the controls of the aircraft.
At the completion of the flight, a free student pilot logbook with the flight time from the discovery flight logged will be provided.
Discovery flight is for one person.
Starting bid
Family of Four Season pass to Blue Zoo in West Des Moines, IA.
Starting bid
One membership to the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset, IA.
Starting bid
Handmade wooden picture frame and 30-minute photography session with LeAnn Tucker.
Starting bid
Farm Raised McFable Farm Pork
Includes:
Sausage x 2
Pork Chops x 2
Ham Roast x 2
Shoulder Roast x 2
Ground Pork x 2
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