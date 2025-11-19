MCFEE's Silent Auction in support of Madison County Conservation

Hosted by
Includes:
-Family Pool Pass
-2 Spots in 2026 Madison County Summer Camps
-John Deer toy tractor
-2 Winterset t-shirts (M, XL)
-Chick-fil-a plush toy & gift certificates: 2 adult meals, 2 kids meals, 4 desserts
-$100 in play cards & 10 free bowling passes (up to 4 guests) to Spare Time
One free camper winterization, t-shirt(XL), natural bug spray, bug candle, and rodent repellent scent pouches
+ Camping certificate to Pammel State Park
22x16" print donated by Blank Park Zoo
Limited edition Pheasants Forever print #252/550 signed by the artist.
Painting: 24x17"
Frame: 34x27"
$30 gift card to Oscar Nail Bar
2-4 hour beekeeping class by Eric Kenoyer
Class to include information on equipment, hive location, and other tips for successful bee tending.
Eric runs Three Sons Honey and has been keeping beers over 10 years.
