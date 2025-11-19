Hosted by

Madison County Foundation For Environmental Education

About this event

MCFEE's Silent Auction in support of Madison County Conservation

Pick-up location

2508 Pammel Park Trail, Winterset, IA 50273, USA

Kids Pack item
Kids Pack
$50

Starting bid

Includes:

-Family Pool Pass

-2 Spots in 2026 Madison County Summer Camps

-John Deer toy tractor

-2 Winterset t-shirts (M, XL)

-Chick-fil-a plush toy & gift certificates: 2 adult meals, 2 kids meals, 4 desserts

-$100 in play cards & 10 free bowling passes (up to 4 guests) to Spare Time

RV Camping item
RV Camping
$25

Starting bid

One free camper winterization, t-shirt(XL), natural bug spray, bug candle, and rodent repellent scent pouches

+ Camping certificate to Pammel State Park

Porcupine Print item
Porcupine Print
$10

Starting bid

22x16" print donated by Blank Park Zoo

Tiger Print item
Tiger Print
$10

Starting bid

22x16" print donated by Blank Park Zoo

Pheasant Painting item
Pheasant Painting
$15

Starting bid

Limited edition Pheasants Forever print #252/550 signed by the artist.

Painting: 24x17"

Frame: 34x27"

New Nails item
New Nails
$15

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Oscar Nail Bar

The Bee's Knees item
The Bee's Knees
$20

Starting bid

2-4 hour beekeeping class by Eric Kenoyer

Class to include information on equipment, hive location, and other tips for successful bee tending.

Eric runs Three Sons Honey and has been keeping beers over 10 years.

