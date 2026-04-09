McGrad 2026 Fundraiser Raffle

DRAWING FOR WINNERS MAY 16th!
GRAND PRIZE #1
2 Center Circle Field Seats to Portland Thorns v Utah Royals on May 30th - $306 value for each seat ($612 total value)
- Dedicated concierge
- Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Included
- Wait-service food & beverage included
Post match compliments - Free Doughnuts
- Padded seats
- In-seat merchandise ordering (Order from your Seat)
- Front row
- Close to field
- Full access to Key Bank Club
- Dedicated Field/Club Entrance
GRAND PRIZE #2
2 Lower Level Seats to Portland Fire v Golden State Valkries on August 30th - $91.00 value for each seat ($182 total value)
• Section 113, Row G, Seats 7-8
MORE PRIZES!
2 individual Wine Tasting Flights from LandMass Wine Tasting Room at 4727 NE Fremont St - ($30 value each)
DRAWING FOR WINNERS MAY 16th!
GRAND PRIZE #1
2 Center Circle Field Seats to Portland Thorns v Utah Royals on May 30th - $306 value for each seat ($612 total value)
- Dedicated concierge
- Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Included
- Wait-service food & beverage included
Post match compliments - Free Doughnuts
- Padded seats
- In-seat merchandise ordering (Order from your Seat)
- Front row
- Close to field
- Full access to Key Bank Club
- Dedicated Field/Club Entrance
GRAND PRIZE #2
2 Lower Level Seats to Portland Fire v Golden State Valkries on August 30th - $91.00 value for each seat ($182 total value)
• Section 113, Row G, Seats 7-8
MORE PRIZES!
2 individual Wine Tasting Flights from LandMass Wine Tasting Room at 4727 NE Fremont St - ($30 value each)