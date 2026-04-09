McGrad 2026 Fundraiser Raffle

DRAWING FOR WINNERS MAY 16th!





GRAND PRIZE #1





2 Center Circle Field Seats to Portland Thorns v Utah Royals on May 30th - $306 value for each seat ($612 total value)

﻿﻿Dedicated concierge

﻿﻿Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Included

﻿﻿Wait-service food & beverage included

Post match compliments - Free Doughnuts

﻿﻿Padded seats

﻿﻿In-seat merchandise ordering (Order from your Seat)

﻿﻿Front row

﻿﻿Close to field

﻿﻿Full access to Key Bank Club

﻿﻿Dedicated Field/Club Entrance





GRAND PRIZE #2





2 Lower Level Seats to Portland Fire v Golden State Valkries on August 30th - $91.00 value for each seat ($182 total value)





• Section 113, Row G, Seats 7-8





MORE PRIZES!





2 individual Wine Tasting Flights from LandMass Wine Tasting Room at 4727 NE Fremont St - ($30 value each)