Pta Oregon Congress
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Pta Oregon Congress

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Pta Oregon Congress

About this raffle

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McGrad 2026 Fundraiser Raffle

Add a donation for Pta Oregon Congress

$

One chance of winning 2 Tickets to the Thorns worth $612!
$20

DRAWING FOR WINNERS MAY 16th!


GRAND PRIZE #1


2 Center Circle Field Seats to Portland Thorns v Utah Royals on May 30th - $306 value for each seat ($612 total value)

  • ﻿﻿Dedicated concierge
  • ﻿﻿Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Included
  • ﻿﻿Wait-service food & beverage included
    Post match compliments - Free Doughnuts
  • ﻿﻿Padded seats
  • ﻿﻿In-seat merchandise ordering (Order from your Seat)
  • ﻿﻿Front row
  • ﻿﻿Close to field
  • ﻿﻿Full access to Key Bank Club
  • ﻿﻿Dedicated Field/Club Entrance


GRAND PRIZE #2


2 Lower Level Seats to Portland Fire v Golden State Valkries on August 30th - $91.00 value for each seat ($182 total value)


• Section 113, Row G, Seats 7-8


MORE PRIZES!


2 individual Wine Tasting Flights from LandMass Wine Tasting Room at 4727 NE Fremont St - ($30 value each)

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