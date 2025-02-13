McGregor Hall 2025 Valentine's Benefit Auction

Enjoy four days and three nights in this luxury 4-bedroom, 3-bath cabin situated in the scenic mountains near Boone, NC. Ski, shop, and enjoy nearby Tweetsie Railroad. Virtual tour available at https://www.carolinacabinrentals.com/Good-River-Acres/
Enjoy four days and three nights in this luxury 4-bedroom, 3-bath cabin situated in the scenic mountains near Boone, NC. Ski, shop, and enjoy nearby Tweetsie Railroad. Virtual tour available at https://www.carolinacabinrentals.com/Good-River-Acres/
One-of-a-Kind Painting of the Henderson Legs
$250
Starting bid
Make Henderson history part of your man cave's decor! This painting of the iconic Henderson Legs is an original oil on canvas by Sarah Burns, a local Henderson artist and frequent McGregor Hall performer.
Make Henderson history part of your man cave's decor! This painting of the iconic Henderson Legs is an original oil on canvas by Sarah Burns, a local Henderson artist and frequent McGregor Hall performer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!