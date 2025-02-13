Hosted by

Embassy Cultural Center Foundation Inc

McGregor Hall 2025 Valentine's Benefit Auction

Carolyn De Brand Original Painting on Canvas
Carolyn De Brand Original Painting on Canvas
$100

Starting bid

Boone Cabin Getaway
Boone Cabin Getaway item
Boone Cabin Getaway
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy four days and three nights in this luxury 4-bedroom, 3-bath cabin situated in the scenic mountains near Boone, NC. Ski, shop, and enjoy nearby Tweetsie Railroad. Virtual tour available at https://www.carolinacabinrentals.com/Good-River-Acres/
One-of-a-Kind Painting of the Henderson Legs
One-of-a-Kind Painting of the Henderson Legs
$250

Starting bid

Make Henderson history part of your man cave's decor! This painting of the iconic Henderson Legs is an original oil on canvas by Sarah Burns, a local Henderson artist and frequent McGregor Hall performer.

