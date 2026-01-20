MCHH 8th Annual Conference: Prevention + Screening = Thriving Communities

Hosted by
About this event
Make a statement that you support the advocacy and prevention work that MCHH provides to Milwaukee’s underserved populations. You receive inside a front cover or back cover advertisement in the conference booklet, your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your support, recognition during the program of your sponsorship and your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area. Up to 2 tables and 4 chairs in Exhibit area will be provided.
Show your support for the health education MCHH provides to Milwaukee’s underserved populations. You receive a full-page advertisement in the conference booklet, your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your sponsorship, recognition during the program of your support and your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area. One table and 2 chairs in Exhibit area will be provided.
Support MCHH’s efforts to provide free health screenings to Milwaukee’s underserved populations. You receive a ½ page advertisement in the conference program, your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your support, recognition during the program of your support and your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area. One table and 2 chairs in the Exhibit area will be provided.
Show MCHH’s Community Health Workers that you appreciate their efforts in navigating clients to medical screenings and follow-up care. You receive acknowledgement in the conference booklet, your logo on virtual promotions including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging recognition during the program of your support, your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area and your name on a table placard. One table and 2 chairs in the Exhibit area will be provided.
MCHH CHWs provide navigation services to help clients improve their social drivers of health. Show your support by being an exhibitor at our conference. You receive acknowledgement in the conference handbook, your logo on virtual promotions including the MCHH website acknowledging your support, your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area and 1 table and 2 chairs in Exhibit area.
Supply your lanyard or badge reel (300) for attendee name tags at the Conference. You receive acknowledgement in the conference handbook, your logo on virtual promotions including the MCHH website acknowledging your support, your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area and 1 table and 2 chairs in Exhibit area.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!