MCHH 8th Annual Conference: Prevention + Screening = Thriving Communities

Make a statement that you support the advocacy and prevention work that MCHH provides to Milwaukee’s underserved populations. You receive inside a front cover or back cover advertisement in the conference booklet, your logo on all promotional material, postings on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the MCHH website acknowledging your support, recognition during the program of your sponsorship and your logo displayed on screen in the presentation area. Up to 2 tables and 4 chairs in Exhibit area will be provided.